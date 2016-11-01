BUSEK: Bend, Oregon: One of America's great adventure towns

I love the U.S. Northwest. The Cascade Mountains. Mt. Rainier. Seattle. Mt. Baker. Puget Sound. The San Juan Islands. Portland. The Pacific Coastline. All of it.

Thus, after my long cross country flight, all I had to do was look out the window during the final 30 minutes to get my heart racing.

Below was beautiful Oregon. And just outside my window, seemingly close enough to touch, was one of the grandest of the ancient Pacific Coast volcanoes, Mt. Hood, still substantially snow-covered in early August.

I never take pictures through airplane windows — just too hard to get a clear, nicely composed shot. But I did this time, hastily digging out my cell phone to photograph the amazing mountain that was up as high as I was.

And just north of that mountain is the spectacular Columbia River Gorge. The name alone brings a smile to my face.

Yes, I knew, Oregon was going to be fun.

And it was.

I started in one of America’s great adventure towns: Bend, Oregon. If you’ve never heard of it, it might be because you are not interested in hiking or mountain biking or paddleboarding or kayaking or fly fishing or hunting or rock climbing or snow skiing or any other outdoor activity.

Because you can do all of them in Bend, two or three of them in one day if you like.

And then you can go to an outdoor concert or visit one of countless art galleries downtown on your way to an outstanding dinner.

Bend has a unique location in Oregon’s high desert alongside the Deschutes River. An hour to the west are the Cascade Mountains. An hour to the east are Arizona-like desert landscapes. Think of the possibilities when you have a sweet little town with over 300 days of sunshine alongside a fun, accessible river and close to both the mountains and desert.

That’s Bend. A town where just about everyone drives a Subaru Outback with something on top of it — bikes or skis or kayaks — and pulls a camper trailer behind.

I made Bend my home base and did a few of the things listed previously.

But I also took in two other spectacular places within an easy drive.

Crater Lake was formed several thousand years ago when a volcano blew the top off Mazama Mountain, creating a caldera six miles wide that eventually filled with water. The result is the deepest and bluest lake in North America. And today, it is protected as Crater Lake National Park. I spent a nice day there hiking and shooting some memorable photos and video.

Back in Bend, they have a dormant volcano of their own — I told you, this town has everything — right within the city limits: Pilot Butte State Park. You can hike or drive to the top for a spectacular sunset view a hundred miles into the distance. I drove.

Another day, I headed to the nearby desert and Smith Rock State Park. Rock climbers from all over the world come to scale the vertical sides of Smith Rock. It is considered the birthplace of American rock climbing, and there are several thousand climbing routes on this ancient volcanic remnant.

Naturally, in a desert setting where five out of every six days is sunny, I picked the day when it rained. I wasn’t going to climb the rock myself, of course. But I wanted to hike the trails that take you to where you can watch people doing it. The rain precluded that. But it was something just to see the place where they do it.

You can tell, I hope, that I really like Oregon. And I tried to capture my experiences on a fun little video above.

One caution: after you watch the video you may get the urge to buy a Subaru Outback and put stuff on top of it.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@hotmail.com.