BUSEK: A thousand pictures is worth this many words

Apparently quite a few of you could relate. I got a number of messages from people who said that, like me, their huge old speakers had turned into side tables. Some even attached pictures to their emails.

Others wrote to tell me that despite the improvements and miniaturization of modern audio equipment, there is still nothing quite like cranking up the bass on some huge 40-year-old speakers when there is nobody else home and you want to feel young again.

Too late for me. The turntable and tuner are boxed up awaiting a new home at Goodwill or the landfill. And my speakers are in the garage, unlikely to woof or tweet again.

And I have no regrets.

In fact, the rush I got from getting rid of something that was mostly just taking up space around here made me want to throw out something else.

And I found just the thing — old pictures.

When I was a kid, one entire drawer in the family desk — a nice piece of furniture that nobody in our family ever used as a desk — was full of black-and-white photographs. And that is saying something when you consider that our parents did not even own a camera that I recall.

But my uncle, who honed his photography skills while working for this very newspaper, took lots and lots of pictures. He used a gigantic Speed Graphic camera — you may have seen Jimmy Olson using one in the old Superman shows — with flash bulbs as big as the lights surrounding a modern make-up mirror.

And apparently one or more other family members must have had a Polaroid camera once. There were quite a few Polaroid shots, recognizable by the pull-tab that remained on one side of the photo.

Others were marked, as was the custom back in the day, by the photo processing place with the month and year they were developed. Obviously, those were taken by yet a third style of camera. So maybe the folks did have one after all.

At any rate, somehow our family accumulated a few dozen pictures. They are now divided among me and my siblings, and we are glad to have them.

I, on the other hand, have accumulated not a few dozen but rather several hundred pictures in my rapidly advancing years.

And they filled not a desk drawer but rather boxes and boxes and albums and bags. As with my parents’ photo collection, a few dozen of them are meaningful and will be enjoyed by future generations.

But the vast majority — and I am talking hundreds of pictures — are meaningless to anyone but me. And quite a few of the ones I looked through were meaningless to me, as well.

So I threw them out.

Pictures from the day I visited my old college professor and his family. Nobody wants those. Gone.

Pictures from so many vacations that they all run together. Besides, Char has taken all the best ones and made them into spectacular scrapbooks. As for all the others…out.

Pictures from parties and holidays — I bet I had nearly a hundred of my dad handing out Christmas presents — and tons of them from my various back yards. Bye-bye.

Sounds ruthless, I know. But I have learned a real lesson from making my two-minute adventure videos. Perhaps you have noticed that I take a week long trip and edit it into a two minute event. For each one, I shot dozens of photos and lots of video segments. But the two minutes I keep is all I need to re-capture the sights, sounds and feelings of each trip.

That’s what I did with my pictures — got rid of all the redundancy and kept all the ones that bring a smile to my face, a lump to my throat, a tear to my eye.

You might want to try a little picture drawer housekeeping yourself. Just remember: while you are sorting — and it might go on for days — there is a chance that the people around you will get sick of you saying: “Hey, look at this one!”

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@hotmail.com.