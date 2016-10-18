BUSEK: The bridges and movie star of Madison County and more

Iowa was such a state. What do you do in Iowa? It’s all corn, right?

Well, yes, there is a lot of corn. Acres and acres, miles and miles of it.

And I even like that. It’s an amazing thing to see. And, in its own way, as beautiful as almost anything else in nature.

But you know I like to get out of the car once in a while.

So I went to Madison County, Iowa.

Perhaps you have heard of the book, “The Bridges of Madison County”. It was on The New York Times best seller list for over three years in the 1990s. And it was made into a blockbuster movie starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood.

That is the Madison County I visited. And of course I had to see the famous covered bridges. The map I picked up at the Chamber of Commerce in the county seat town of Winterset showed them all, each just a few miles from the other.

So I decided to ride my bicycle to see a couple of them.

It was a good plan and I was irreversibly committed to it when I discovered that the roads to these historic bridges were all unpaved. Gravel. Dusty gravel because it was July and had not rained for a while.

And it was a sweltering 92 degrees the day I was there. Every time a pickup truck sped past me I was engulfed in a cloud of limestone dust. Tough riding.

But the bridges were worth the sweat and hassle. I went to the two that were featured in the movie, Roseman Bridge and Holliwell Bridge. And I was surprised at the way I mixed the fictional story of the movie with the reality of making it.

For instance, I found myself thinking thoughts like “Oh wow…here’s where Francesca pinned the note inviting Robert to dinner.” And “This must be where Francesca walked through the bridge and sneaked peeks at Robert as he shot his magazine photos.” And “I guess this is where Francesca’s children scattered her ashes when she died.”

But I was fully aware that those things were not real. The bridges are not even functional. There are barricades at each end—removed when they made the movie—to keep traffic off the 19th century structures. And the movie crew had to actually remove some boards from the sides of the bridges to get some of the interior shots. I really wish I could have seen how they did it.

Francesca’s farmhouse — where much of the film was set — is a story in itself. It had been abandoned for years when the movie people found it and refurbished it to 1960s perfection. Then, a couple of years after the movie was shot, the house caught fire and was very badly damaged. A padlocked gate at the end of the famous long driveway was as close as I could get. Still, it was thought-provoking and fun to be there.

And while I was hanging around the town where other scenes were shot — the café Robert, the Clint Eastwood character, frequented; the dress shop (which was supposed to be in Des Moines) where Francesca bought a special dress; the park where they shot some romantic sequences — I found another artifact of the cinema: John Wayne’s birthplace.

Really. The toughest of the movie tough guys was born in the town where someone eventually filmed the most romantic of romantic movies. Of course the future Rooster Cogburn was known as Marion Mitchell Morrison when he lived there and in those days might have been a romantic tyke himself for all I know. Whatever, I liked visiting his little birthplace home.

And the next day I visited a birthplace home that was even littler. It was in West Branch, Iowa, the birthplace of President Herbert Hoover.

There is a nice museum and a well-preserved neighborhood that tell much about the life and times of the much-maligned President Hoover. In fact, his is a classic American success story of rising from humble beginnings to become president. Unfortunately, his term began at the start of The Great Depression, and he got the blame for a lot of things beyond his control. I left with warm feelings about the guy.

If you would like to see my entire Iowa travelogue in just over two minutes, check out this column on the Reflector website Tuesday. It is loaded with beautiful bridges and birthplaces of famous people.

And I am particularly fond of the shot of me dumping a bottle of water over my sweaty, dusty head. Please watch and see what you think.

