Two Norwalk boys disappeared for 20 years

I’ve written of several such cases in the past and recently came across the stories of two Norwalk boys who disappeared about the same time and were located at the same time 20 years later.

Michael McEnroe was a son of Thomas and Ann Murray McEnroe, who lived for many years at 193 Whittlesey Ave. in Norwalk. He always had a restless and wandering spirit and left home about 1889 when he was 19 years old. Nothing was heard from him until 1907 when one Edward Smith, of Norwalk, happened to be in Sandusky.

There Smith heard a man tell someone he once had lived in Norwalk and had relatives still iving there, but he had never been back to visit them. Smith had known McEnroe when they were boys and soon walked up to the stranger and asked him point-blank whether he was Michael McEnroe and identified himself. The wanderer admitted he was and was asked whether he was going to Norwalk to visit. “Mike” said he only had time enough to catch a train to his home in Springfield, Ill., where his family of wife and three children resided.

I don’t know whether Michael ever communicated directly with his mother and siblings in Norwalk, but I did learn that when Ann Murray McEnroe died in 1921, Michael was listed in her obituary as a surviving son and living in Springfield, Illinois.

It was a happier ending for Mrs. Elizabeth Casey of 12 Reed St. when her son Thomas showed up at her home after being absent for 20 years. He arrived at home on almost the same day that Michael McEnroe was seen in Sandusky. Thomas and a brother named John left Norwalk about the same time. Neither ever contacted their family, but it was known in 1907 that John was living in New Orleans.

Thomas reported that in his two-score absence he had visited every state in the Union, as well as Mexico and Canada, and had worked hard and saved his money. At the time of his Norwalk visit, he was living somewhere east of Cleveland and decided to visit his mother and two sisters in Norwalk. His return was especially joyous in that two different men named Thomas Casey had been killed accidentally in Ohio in recent years and the family had feared one of them was the prodigal son who now stood in his childhood home.

Thomas Casey returned to Norwalk and died here in 1920. He rests with others of his family in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

The stories of Michael McEnroe and Thomas Casey are just two of so many wherein a young man tired of living in familiar surroundings and left to find bigger and better adventures.

* * *

REMEMBER: My “Just Like Old Times” books are on sale at Colonial Flower and Gift Shoppe at 7 W. Main St. in downtown Norwalk. These preserve my earlier columns in permanent book form.

Henry Timman, an authority on Firelands history, resides in rural Norwalk.