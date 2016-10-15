These two will haunt us to the very end

No, not the Browns losing again — including the fact the team is on quarterback No. 5 just five games into the season.

And his nickname is “Clipboard Jesus.”

I had the opportunity to go to Sunday’s game but I took the day off. I put myself of the disabled list. I stayed home and cut the grass, did a little yard work and cleaned the garage.

And I think I made the right call. The Browns are on the road the next two weeks and when they return I hope I get that call to go back and sit in the Dawg Pound.

I just needed a day off. With another National Basketball Association starting in a couple of weeks I’ll call it a LeBron Day.

As hard as it was to stay home and watch the Browns on TV, it wasn’t even close to watching Sunday night’s presidential debate.

In short, that was just embarrassing.

No matter who you are voting for, you couldn’t feel good about what will happen exactly four weeks from today. On Nov. 8 we will go to the polls and elect a new president.

And this is what we have to choose from.

Sunday’s debate was worse than two drunks arguing back in the day in the Shamrock Tavern. We heard again about the 30,000 missing emails. We heard about Donald Trump and his “locker room” talk with Billy Bush (what kind of locker room is Trump hanging out in? I’ve never been in a locker room like that). We heard about Trump not paying taxes. And we heard about Clinton doing nothing to change the loopholes the last 30 years.

And we had to hear, again, about Bill Clinton.

Bill Clinton is not running.

The staunch supports will back their candidate no matter what is said. It’s close enough that the undecided voters will be the difference.

In football terms, this game is still on. But don’t look for a great 70-yard run to win it. Don’t look for a Tom Brady moment when the hero steps up in the spotlight.

These are two people playing not to lose.

Clinton appears to have the upper hand and the victory is there for the taking. Trump is getting desperate and ready to call for the flea-flicker. He needs to pull a rabbit out of the hat.

We have four weeks — 28 days left before the election.

This will be decided, not by a spectacular play, but by a fumble. An interception. A big mistake.

There will be more talk of emails and crude talk. We’ll hear about Monica and we’ll hear about taxes.

It’s the fourth quarter and the clock is running out.

Too bad they don’t have the mercy rule like high school where we could have a running clock and call it early.

These two are going to stalk us to the very end.

Calling it early would be too easy.

Joe Centers is Reflector Managing Editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.