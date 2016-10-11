BUSEK: Didn't hear him on national radio? Join the crowd

I subscribed more than 10 years ago to what was then XM Radio. Now it’s Sirius XM.

With the signal literally coming from outer space rather than from a local radio transmitter, I can listen to music or talk or sports radio any place in the U.S. with crystal clarity. Nice.

There are music channels dedicated to every specialty you can think of. There is a Sinatra channel, an Elvis channel, two or three jazz channels, two or three classical channels and so on.

A couple of weeks ago, I was listening to the sixties music channel. The morning host is Steve Phelps, also known as Flash. Flash Phelps. Or, as he prefers, Phlash Phelps.

I was not paying much attention until I heard him say “yeah, I just visited state number 45…five more to go.”

That got my attention. As a man who is trying to visit all 50 states myself, I was apparently listening to a guy with a similar goal.

Fortunately, he went on to explain the whole deal for people like me who are not regular listeners.

He turned 50 years old last spring. And he set his goal to visit all 50 states before his 51st birthday next spring. He calls his quest “50 at 50.”

Here’s why I found this so interesting.

He and I are both trying to visit all 50 states by a deadline next year.

So far, he has completed 45 states. And I have been to 46.

And get this: we both have the same target date for completion, April 10!

My goal has always been to have an adventure in all 50 states by my birthday, April 10, 2017. And Mr. Phelps is shooting to finish the day before his birthday, April 11, 2017. So we have an identical April 10 finish in mind.

I couldn’t resist. I emailed the guy and pointed out the coincidences to him.

Twenty minutes later, he called me. He was on the air, broadcasting to all of North America on his radio show. And I was outdoors teaching a little boy to ride his bike without training wheels. So I missed the call. But I loved the simple voicemail: “Hey Jim! It’s Flash!” Like we are old pals. “Pretty cool what you are doing with your 50 state adventures. I will try to catch up with you later.”

“Later” turned out to be two days in the future. But I loved that he called back. He asked about my 50 state goal, told me he had watched a few of my videos, asked what states I have left, and broadcast the whole conversation to his nationwide audience. How fun is that!

Much like the only other time I was on national radio, I have yet to hear from anyone who was listening at the time, but that’s beside the point. It’s a rush just to know that your voice was bounced off a satellite in outer space and directed to receivers in all the states you are attempting to visit.

The 60s DJ concluded our interview by directing his listeners to YouTube to see my videos. “Just search ‘Jim Busek’” he said. “That’s B-U-S-E-K.”

Those final two short sentences were spoken over the opening guitar chords and hand claps from The Monkees’ “It’s a Little Bit Me, It’s A Little Bit You” to conclude our three minute conversation.

The whole thing made my day.

Of course I will try to call him again next April 10, our mutual travel deadline. And if my call ends up in his voicemail, I’ll just say “Hey, Flash! It’s Jim!” He’ll know.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@hotmail.com.