'Nebraska miracle' is the subject of Adventure No. 38

But when I crossed into Nebraska in mid-August this year for Adventure No. 38, the outdoor temperature was over 100 degrees. There was not a cloud in the sky and the sun was relentless. It was hot like that the whole time I was in the state.

Now I like a physical challenge as much as the next person.

But I’m not stupid.

Triple digit temperatures meant no hiking, biking, racing, kayaking and the like for this adventure traveler.

But there was something in Nebraska much more important to me than any of those things anyhow.

The North Platte Canteen.

It’s not really there in North Platte anymore, of course.

It only existed for five years during World War II.

But what happened there was one of the feel-good stories of the entire 20th century.

I’ve known about it for years. But I wanted to see the place for myself.

During World War II, North Platte, Nebraska had about the same population as Norwalk, Ohio. But to equal the population of Huron County, you had to make a circle 200 miles in diameter around North Platte. It is way out there on the prairie.

And it had one really important business function: North Platte was a tender stop for the steam-powered trains on the Union Pacific line. Every day a couple dozen of them stopped for water, lubrication and supplies. The trains spent just 10 minutes in North Platte.

After the U.S. joined World War II, those trains began carrying thousands of servicemen and women off to war.

As Christmas 1941 approached, word got out that a troop train carrying North Platte’s own sons would be making its 10-minute stop on Christmas day. The citizens of North Platte and many of the surrounding prairie towns decided to greet their boys and send them off well-fed and knowing how much they were loved and appreciated.

They made gallons of coffee, baked dozens of loaves of bread, boiled and deviled countless eggs, baked cookies and pies and cakes and set out a spread to feed that entire train full of soldiers.

But when the train arrived, it was carrying only servicemen from Kansas, not the local North Platte boys.

Unfazed, all the moms and sisters and young women of North Platte decided to give all their food and love and appreciation to the soldiers from Kansas.

And they were amazed by the outpouring of gratitude from those young men who hugged and thanked them profusely. In fact, when they saw what their gesture of sharing had meant to the morale of those young people going off to war, they decided to do the same thing for every train full of troops passing through North Platte. For as long as the war lasted.

Thus was born The North Platte Canteen.

From that Christmas Day 1941 until April 1, 1946, every train was met every day of the week; the first arriving about 5 a.m. and the last pulling in at midnight. Up to 24 10-minute frenzies each day. Some young women were on the platform just to give warm smiles of greeting and heartfelt farewells. Others ran onto the train to feed those who could not get off at the station. And the rest were inside the North Platte Canteen passing out the best food some of the soldiers would get for years to come.

Six million servicemen and women were served by the North Platte Canteen. Six million.

All of the women were volunteers. No one was paid. Different prairie towns had their own day of the week to staff the Canteen. Some of them would rise at 2 a.m. to catch the train to be ready to serve at 5 a.m., work the Canteen all day, and get home after midnight.

And each volunteer was assigned what food item to bring: perhaps 50 boiled eggs or six dozen cookies or 10 loaves of homemade bread. All the food was donated by the farm families that provided it. And this was in the days of food rationing. Most of the volunteers sacrificed things from their own tables to feed the troops. There was no government assistance of any kind.

This went on for nearly five years. During that time, 50,000 volunteers from 125 prairie towns took turns serving those six million soldiers.

The North Platte Canteen was America at its best, a true miracle in Nebraska.

To see some of the things that touched my heart, please check out the short video (see above) I prepared after my visit.

If I did my job, you should feel better the rest of the day after watching it.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@hotmail.com.