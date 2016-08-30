JIM BUSEK: Going to the sun and enjoying the view

Like the adventures where I was in a long footrace or hiking up a mountain or bicycling all day long, there were times when I was breathless.

But in this particular adventure, it was not aerobic activity that caused me to gasp.

In Montana, it was Glacier National Park that stole my breath almost everywhere I turned.

It is more than 500 miles across Montana to get to the Rocky Mountains. And I was driving it. That’s an adventure in itself. Although, truth be told, it was not really that bad.

And it was definitely worth it to arrive in the city of Kalispell on the western slope of the Rockies. As a bonus, two hours after I got to Kalispell, I picked up Char at Glacier International Airport to share this marvelous mountain adventure with me.

I’ve been to the mountains many times. And I have seen some remarkable things there. But for sheer numbers of awesome sights, I am pretty sure Glacier National Park trumps them all.

The centerpiece of the park—and the thing that makes most of the park’s majesty accessible to every visitor—is the highway called Going To The Sun Road.

This is not just an access road to the park. Going To The Sun Road is an attraction in itself.

It winds for 32 breathtaking—there’s that word again—uphill miles to Logan Pass and the Continental Divide. Past reflecting lakes. Past crystal clear rushing streams. Past receding glaciers. Past countless waterfalls. Past hillsides covered in wildflowers. And past some of the sweetest mountain vistas this continent has to offer.

And then Going To The Sun Road goes downhill for 18 more spectacular miles. Fifty scenic miles in all. One hundred miles roundtrip.

We enjoyed every mile of it.

And we had a lot of fun every time we got out of the car, as well.

We hiked to the shores of two pristine lakes. And we posed for a photo next to another—the kind of mountain lake view you see on a calendar.

We stopped at many of the countless turnouts along the road. You might think you would get satiated with so many stunning mountain vistas, but it never happened for me.

Our longest hike was to a pair of waterfalls. We were tired when we arrived at the first one, St. Mary Falls. But, hey, we were there for adventure so we pushed on to even more spectacular Virginia Falls.

This was one of those hikes that seems like it is uphill both ways, so we were all in when we got back to the trailhead. But after a few miles of driving on Going To The Sun Road we got refreshed.

And the following day we took it easy, driving south from Kalispell through the glacier-formed Flathead Valley. Visible alongside the highway most of the way is Flathead Lake, the largest inland lake west of the Mississippi. Beautiful.

The big summertime fruit crop in that area is sweet cherries, available at lots of roadside stands, and we took advantage, buying a generously-filled two dollar bag. I’m not saying they were especially delicious, but the people ahead of us were buying 40 bags to take back to Texas — $80 worth of roadside cherries! So I guess I AM saying they were especially delicious.

In all, we loved Montana. And, as usual, I have tried to capture as much of it as I could on a short video for you (watch it above!).

If you have not been watching the videos, don’t wait much longer. This was Adventure #35—just 15 states to go!

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@hotmail.com.