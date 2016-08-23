JIM BUSEK: Enchantment and Badlands In North Dakota

By contrast, I have been to South Dakota a few times.

North Dakota looks a lot like South Dakota. Vast stretches of rolling prairie that have now been turned into gigantic fields of grain. This goes on for hundreds of miles, in fact. Houses are few and far between. And towns are even fewer and farther.

But I had a destination in mind. And that always makes the miles go by easier.

I was headed for Theodore Roosevelt National Park. It came up on every page during my research into “North Dakota Things To Do.” And when The New York Times named it one of the Top 50 Places--in the world--To Visit In 2016, that sealed the deal.

On my way, I thought the endless fields of green were beautiful. And the only sign I saw of North Dakota’s disastrous oil shale industry collapse was in Williston, a boomtown just a couple of years ago. Then the bottom fell out on oil prices and the boom went bust. I saw acres of rusting oil drilling hardware sitting behind the forlorn warehouses of oil field outfitters. It turns out not everybody likes lower oil and gas prices.

But I had fun on the so-called Enchanted Highway. Driving along on I-94 I saw an amazing metal sculpture of geese in flight at Exit 72. Of course I got off the freeway to check it out. And it turned out to be just the first of 16 such oversized works of scrap metal art.

Every couple of miles for more than 32 miles on this Enchanted Highway is one outrageously large sculpture after another. All of them portray things which have been important to North Dakota history. Here a flock of wild geese. There two deer—their tails up to 40 feel off the ground—leaping a fence. Next a grasshopper the size of a small house. Then some prairie chickens. And so on.

No, they are not world class sculptures. But they more than make up for it with their audacity. I enjoyed my detour past them.

Half an hour later, I was in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

This is the start of the North Dakota Badlands. They are not as “bad” as the South Dakota badlands and, to my eye, they were a lot more appealing.

Theodore Roosevelt fell in love with the place when he was there on a buffalo hunt when he was just 24 years old. After his visit, he had two men build him a cabin and eventually a small ranch. He returned to those badlands again and again.

And we should be glad he did. It gave him the sense of wonder that comes from being in America’s wild places. That, in turn, caused him to be an advocate for our national parks system. As president, he personally added five parks to the list of protected national treasures.

The one that would later bear his name is divided into a north unit and a south unit. I spent all my time in the south unit where I did several hikes into the wind-swept badlands. But it is possible for any visitor to have a great experience just driving the park’s 36-mile scenic loop.

For a taste of the park — and to see me in front of a really big metal grasshopper — watch the short YouTube video (below) I have made for you.

I am pretty sure it will make you add a trip to North Dakota to your bucket list.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@hotmail.com.