Get a preview of the Girls’ Night Out ‘Bras for a Cause’ entries

The bras will be displayed across from T.J. Maxx in JCPenney Concourse portion of the mall. In addition, mall visitors can also purchase their event tickets and DreamCation raffle tickets from the Girls’ Night Out committee.

The deadline to submit Bras has been extended to Friday. Any bras submitted now through Nov. 17 will not be displayed at the Sandusky Mall, but will be featured at the Girls’ Night Out event at Kalahari.

“There is no theme this year so bras can be crafted with whatever theme your imagination desires,” said Peg Miller, executive director of Cancer Services.

Participants are asked to decorate a bra in whatever way their creative juices take them. There is no entry fee. Cash prizes will be awarded to “People’s Choice” winners. For an entry form and a list of contest rules, visit girlsnightoutcharity.com or call 419-626-4548.

The 13th annual Girls’ Night Out, a charity event which benefits Cancer Services, Fisher-Titus Mammography Fund, Firelands Regional Medical Center Cancer Program Fund and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Centers Patient Services Fund, is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 20 at the Kalahari Resort Convention Center, U.S. 250, Sandusky. Cleveland Clinic is the presenting sponsor for this year’s event.

Event tickets cost $50. Tickets for the Girls’ Night Out event can be purchased at different locations around the community and online at www.girlsnightoutcharity.com. Visa, Master Card and Discover are accepted. Reserved tables for 10 are also available. For more information on ticket locations, visit the website.

Girls’ Night Out is a charity event presented by the Cleveland Clinic that includes entertainment, fun and fundraising just for women. The event benefits Cancer Services, Fisher-Titus Mammography Fund, Firelands Regional Medical Center Cancer Program Fund and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Centers Patient Services Fund. Doug and Gretchen Studer of Huron founded the Girls’ Night Out event in 2005 as a way to give back to the community and to support local cancer programs. More than $460,000 has been raised in 12 years and distributed locally through the Girls’ Night Out event. Girls’ Night Out’s 2011 event was named the Best Non Profit Fundraiser of 2011 in Cleveland Business Connects (CBC) Fifth Annual Connectors Choice Awards.

For more information on Girls’ Night Out, visit www.girlsnightoutcharity.com or call 419-626-4548.