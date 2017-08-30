Food, water and supply collection in Norwalk for Hurricane Harvey

The group also is in need of volunteers to help load and organize the donations in the truck. Anyone who would like to make donations or volunteer their help, can just show up.

* * * Original posting * * *

Volunteers with Answering the Call Together, Inc. (ACT) are collecting water, non-perishable food and cleaning supplies to ship down to Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The truck is parked on Page Street near the St. Paul bus garage. Organizers are hoping to fill the truck and get it on its way by Saturday.

You can donate until 9 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.