Community 4-H event to help victims of wildfires

There will be local farmers who were involved in the recent wildfire relief efforts and service projects for kids and adults of all ages to participate in.

A local farmer will be present, speaking about his trip to Kansas, sharing a video from a family in Kansas that lost nearly everything in the wildfires and how they are moving forward and showing slides on some of the devastation and restoration.

Club adviser Megan Culler said the presentation will show “the bonds that will never be broken between the agriculture community and how they have come together to support their ‘ag family.’”

At the end of our presentation, service projects will begin and refreshments will be provided. All are welcome, 4-H groups and members are especially encouraged to attend.

The 4-Leaf Clovers will also be presenting a check at the event to those families in Clark County who lost livestock, pasture, barns and homes during the wildfires. Anyone who would like to make a donation are welcome to attend to donate or by calling Culler at 419-681-3165. Those attending are asked to RSVP at the same number.