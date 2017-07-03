Mapletree Road Race tomorrow

The inaugural "4 Miles on the Fourth" Mapletree Road Race will take place 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The course for this run/walk is set throughout the city of Norwalk and will take place before the annual Norwalk Fourth of July Parade. Along with being a supporter of the Michael H. Hay Scholarship Fund, this race will be a part of the Maple City's bicentennial celebrations. All are welcome to celebrate Norwalk and the continuation of education at Norwalk Catholic School.