Piggyback foundation hosts holiday event to help area families

Seven stores will be involved in the event. Each one will have information on hand, encouraging its customers to take part.

“A customer will pick up a pamphlet. It will have all the different locations that are participating, and we encourage them to visit,” said Kevin Ward, Piggyback director of marketing and media.

“They can shop and visit there and get their sheet signed. At the end of it, they get put into a drawing for a $25 gas card.”

Along with that little incentive to participate, there’s the pure, holiday joy of giving back at a time when people need it most.

“There are ways (people) can donate to the Piggyback Foundation through all the different stores,” Ward said. “All the stores will have a giving tree.”

Each tree will have cards with items needed for families going through difficult times. These include gas cards, gift cards to grocery stores and others “just to help them through the holiday season when money can be a little bit tight.”

According to Ward, Piggyback co-founder Lisa Hiler thought the giving trees would make a great addition. The foundation normally buys these items for families, but people often offer to donate as well.

“(They ask) what can we do to help?” Ward said. “So we decided, let’s open it to the community and see how they would like to give back to families in need.

“Norwalk is such a big community on helping small businesses and helping each other. ... That’s always something people are going to be interested in.”

Many of the businesses in Milan and Norwalk have also been eager to participate in an event like this, said Ward. For them, it’s a chance to give back to the community, as well as a chance to drum up customer interest.

“A lot of the businesses have been chomping at the bit to do a stop and shop event since last summer,” he explained. “So everyone is really excited for the opportunity to participate. The shops have been amazingly helpful from day one, with either marketing materials or items that they could bring in to help out.”

To help the cause, many of the businesses involved have offered to round purchases up to the nearest dollar. The extra change would be donated to the Piggyback Foundation to help local families in need.

Businesses participating in the Holly Hop include When Pigs Fly, Naturally Country, D’vine Design, Salvage Divas, Now and Then Outlet, Mousie Mae’s and More and Duncan and Co. Home Galleries.