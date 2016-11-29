Love Fund Tour of Homes

The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the First United Methodist Church from 12:45 to 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for students. Children 5 and under are free. Cash or checks will be accepted. Checks should be made out to the 1st UMC — Love Fund and are tax deductible.

Many of the decorations you will be viewing are heirlooms and quite fragile. Adults and children alike are asked to not touch anything without permission. The tour threatens that children who cannot behave will be given (tongue in cheek) a sugary caffeinated drink and a free kitten as they and their parents are escorted off the premises.

The tour begins at the 1st United Methodist Church on West Main Street in Norwalk where you can purchase your tour guide and view the newly covered dome in the sanctuary along with the church’s holiday decorations. The church will open at 12:45 p.m. for tour sales and close at 2.

The first house listed is on Mason Road in Milan Township. This is the house where every husband will think, “I am so glad my wife doesn’t do that.”

While it has no outdoor decorations, the interior has more ornaments than a department store, trees in every room (except the bathrooms) and nativity sets from all over the world. The 9-foot living room Christmas tree has six generations of ornaments and enough lights to make this tree visible from the international space station. View the 1903 doll house where it is always Christmas and six generations of little girls have played with their dolls. Recently relocated from the North Pole (check out the Alaska license plates) children can hear about the bears, moose and reindeer (which do not taste like chicken) at this Christmas wonderland in Ohio. Also available, as a tax-deductible purchase, will be artist signed, hand beaded ornaments with gemstones and natural pearls on a first come, first serve, basis at $10 each.

The second house is actually a large condo on White Tail Way in Norwalk. If your husband was thinking “I am so glad my wife doesn’t do that about the Mason Road home,” he is certain to threaten “Don’t even think about it” at the White Tail residence. Children have mistaken this condo for Santa’s home and have asked if this is the North Pole. This is not a joke, it is a true story. The indoor decorations defy description in both amount and. ... Let’s just say it defies description. The centerpiece is a revolving living room Christmas tree. The ornaments must be perfectly spaced and balanced for it to twirl without the sound of gnashing gears or jerking motions. The vast assemblage of Annalee Christmas characters puts ebay’s “largest collection of stock” to shame. Children can leave their Christmas letters with Shawn, the world’s tallest elf (almost 7 feet). whose job is to put the angel on the top of the tree.

Next you can travel to East Main Street in Norwalk and tour an 1871 farmhouse on what is now a city street. It is home to over 300 Santas and Santa ornaments. Many are hand-made by different generations of the family. In addition to the truly spectacular holiday collection don't miss the hand hooked rug on the staircase. If your children misbehave this is the home where they will be given a free kitten when you leave.

The true gem of the afternoon comes in the generosity of Tim and Vickie Dauch at the Victorian Lady on West Main Street in agreeing to be part of our Love Fund Tour. Their restored West Main Street home is decorated for the holidays in stunning Victorian style. The woodwork is spectacular and the home is warm and inviting. Imagine what Christmas was like in a Norwalk mansion 100 years ago.

Bringing the tour a full circle will put the attendees back at the 1st United Methodist Church parking lot where they can walk across the blacktop to the State Street home. This Queen Anne home was built in 1875 and has been beautifully and lovingly cared for by the current owners. It is decorated for the holidays in keeping with the age and grandeur of the residence. Fragrant pine will tease your senses as this home uses only fresh garland to decorate the grand staircase. The 14-foot natural pine Christmas tree stands majestically in the main gallery reminding us of family holidays from past generations.

Homes can be visited in any order but have been arranged starting with the furthest away to circle back to the church parking lot for the State Street Tour. Home owners also request that you do not wear high heels or heeled boots on their hardwood floors.