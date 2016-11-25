$1,000 in food donated by community to food pantry

The reason? The store set out paper bags filled with food, labeled $10 and $20, which the customers could purchase. The contents of those bags went directly to the Norwalk Food Bank, just in time for Thanksgiving. In one week, the store sold about 100 bags, totaling about $1,000.

“For the first year doing this, I thought it’s been good with the way the community has supported it,” Hisey said. “I thought it’d be a good way to help the food bank out. I’ve been really pleased with the support of the community. We do this in all of our stores as a company. But for a one-week response, to me 100 bags is quiet a bit.

“The food bank was really thankful and really appreciated it,” he added. “I saw more than one customer grab two bags. That’s really neat.”

Hisey estimated the store already had donated 77 bags before Wednesday and had another 18 purchased, ready to deliver and about 20 left on the table, ready to be bought.

“So we’ve had over $900 in food (donated so far),” he early Wednesday. “Once it’s all said and done, it’ll most likely be over 100 bags I’m sure.”

Hisey said he thinks he knows why the program did so well, despite the short time span.

“I just think there are a lot of good people in Norwalk and just some people aren’t as fortunate as others and (the community tries) to help people out who maybe aren’t as fortunate as others,” he said. “I think it’s really a good thing that the food pantry does here in town, so whatever we can do to help. We really didn’t even do anything other than offer the idea of the donation. It was the community that really did the work.”

Hisey hopes to do it again soon.

“We’ll do it again the two weeks before Christmas,” he said. “What happened was (the food pantry) gave me a list of items that they might need and so what we’re going to do for Christmas is we’re going to kind of try to fulfill those needs that they have — so like the cereals for kids and a couple other things just before Christmas. We have a list of things from them of things that they might want.”