Bellevue Fish and Loaves feeds the community for more than 30 years

Vice chairman of the board of directors, Roy Swartz, said the charity owes most of its success to the community.

“Bellevue is a very giving community,” said Swartz. “The people of Bellevue are very generous in their donations, and it’s been going since 1983.”

As the vice chairman tells it, a group came together in 1983 to create the Fish and Loaves “to help hungry people.”

There have been few changes over the years. In fact, the biggest one Swartz remembers is switching from giving everyone the same box to tailoring them to each family’s size.

From a church on Main Street to Castalia Street and a little building on the west end of town, the group finally settled in its current building — a donation by Jim Shelley and his wife.

“They fixed it all up and added that next door for the clothing store,” Swartz said.

All available space is needed, as it goes to storing the donations they get during the year.

“Every dollar we spend is a donation,” explained Swartz. “We get thousands of dollars a year. You can tell by our shelves. They’re full ... plenty of food.

“We get about a busload of donations each year from the elementary school and the middle school and the high school. And we have people give us donations of money all year long to buy the food. Sorrowful Mother Shrine south of town, they bring in a dump truck full of food once a year for us. Great Lakes Packers at the other end of town, they donate all of our potatoes and onions that we give to people here.”

Grants and additional support are received from Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio.

Of course, there are certain criteria that must be met to be eligible for food from the pantry. Families can also only receive food from the pantry once a month, unless they have children and it is summer.

“They send us a list. and it has what they can make a year to be eligible to food.”

Swartz detailed the different income levels, saying that “you have one person make under $23,759. You can go up to ten people with $98,000. If you’ve got ten in your family, you can still come in here.”

People seeking groceries come into the entrance and check the list of available foods.

“They get to circle whether they want flour, sugar, oil, what meal they want,” Swartz said. “The rest of the stuff they all get. There’s a lot of things. They take a number, and we call that number, and they come into this room (where) there is two people on computers.”

Everyone receives a milk voucher, as well as meat, eggs and bread.

Volunteers parcel out vegetables, cereal dinners and other sundries, taking them out to the cars.

“Most of the people are appreciative of what they get. We’re here to help people, not here to totally feed them, but we’re here to help,” said Swartz.

He has seen people in all different situations come to the food pantry for assistance. Some are looking for temporary support, while others show up every month, he said. Second Harvest recommends which people are eligible.

Recently, they helped people celebrate the upcoming holiday.

“We just had a handout yesterday,” Swartz said. “They get the turkey and all the things to go with it for Thanksgiving.”

Fish and Loaves is open Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More information may be found on www.bellevuefishandloaves.org