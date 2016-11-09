Edison student runs pop tab drive for Ronald McDonald House

To do this, Davis is running a pop tab collection drive. The money received from the tabs will help pay for families to stay at the Ronald McDonald House while their children stay in nearby hospitals.

“This cause will benefit any family that is in need of staying so they can spend as much time as possible with their sick child,” Davis explained.

People interested in donating tabs can contact her by e-mail at molly.chargers@gmail.com, or through Edison High School at 419-499-4652. She hopes to collect as many as possible.

This effort is for her Teen Leadership class, a course which encourages students to volunteer their time to worthy projects and causes.

“It is a class (which) is all about service,” said Davis. “Basically anyone can ask for help on anything and we will volunteer for it.”

Teen Leadership students have worked on projects such as Volley for the Cure, babysitting for parent-teacher conferences and instituting the “Welcome Wagon,” which greets all new students who enter the Edison school district.

The projects all focus on helping others, but Davis chose a cause that hits particularly close to home.

“The reason behind me choosing the RMHC as my leadership project was that I, at one point in my life, was very sick,” she explained. “My parents used the Ronald McDonald House resource many times while I stayed in the hospital.”

Davis said that although she was too young to fully understand what the RMHC was doing for her family, she did know how important it was for her family to be nearby and help her heal.

During her yearlong project, she plans to collect as many pop tabs as possible to help pay for families to stay at the house like her family did. She also plans to go with her class to make dinner for the people staying at the house several times throughout the year.

“Now that I am older and healthy I would like to repay this wonderful charity,” Davis said. “From November through May I will be collecting tabs (beverage, soup, etc).”

Donations of any size may be dropped off at the school offices, 2603 Ohio 113 E., Milan.