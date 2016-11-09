Angels Haven Horse Rescue celebrates 10 years

The fundraiser will take place at Ruby’s Party Center located at 36709 Royalton Road in Grafton, beginning at 6 p.m. Dinner, drinks, entertainment by Galaxie Deluxe and prizes are included in the night’s festivities.

There will be a nice sized payout for the grand prize winner and multiple other prizes which will be awarded. Tickets cost $90 per couple or $70 per individual (this includes one main board ticket, dinner, wine, beer, soft drinks and dessert). Table sponsorships are offered for $550 (sponsorship recognition and all inclusions as stated above; a table seats eight people and all participants receive a main board ticket). Dinner tickets are available for a $35 donation (All included as stated above except the main board number). Veterans can enjoy $5 off of a couples or individual ticket in honor of their service and Veterans Day.

Angels Haven Horse Rescue’s mission is to save as many unfortunate victims of the horse world as we humanly can. In some instances we have to purchase the horses to remove them from harm’s way. To that end, the organization provides care for abused, abandoned, neglected, aged and unwanted horses or those horses that can no longer be cared for by their owners for whatever reason. The resuce accepts horses in any condition and do everything in their power to provide needed care and veterinary services.

“Since we began our journey, we have not only rescued abused, neglected and auction bound horses, but we have helped a variety of people in many ways. This is going to be a great event with a chance to win some nice money — all for a wonderful cause,” said Heidi Sandrev, president of Angels Haven Horse Rescue.

Sandrev also adds “over the past ten years, our volunteer team has not only fulfilled our primary mission and rescued and rehabilitated horses, we have improved the lives of many people of all ages and walks of life through teamwork, high integrity, perseverance, dedication, confidence building and determination. We look forward to our continued commitment and journey, helping horses, helping people.”

For more information call 440-781-5060 or 440-781-5050 or you can email the organization at angelshavenhorserescue@hotmail.com. All ticket donations help pay for the horses feed, supplements, veterinary and farrier care and stall bedding.