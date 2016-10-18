Benefit is held for 'very kind and wonderful' woman

The East of Chicago worker recently received some devastating news though and is in need of the community’s support.

She was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer and given only one year to live. She begins chemotherapy next week, a process that is anything but cheap.

“She does the work of 10 men,” her friend Cheryl Brown said. “She is the best person. Everybody knows her mostly because of the business but also because she’s a very kind and wonderful person.”

That kind personality that has “touched many heart” is the reason East of Chicago has decided to host a benefit for the Wakeman mother, grandmother, worker and friend.

Brown said if Kelsey knew of anyone else in a similar situation, she would be one of the first to help in anyway she could.

“That’s why its so easy to find donations and help,” she said. “Everyone’s always asking ‘What can I do.’ So we want to let them know and get the word out so everyone can support her. We just don’t want her to have to worry about anything financially.

“She doesn’t have a lot of money and has a house payment just like anyone else. She’s a single woman and has her mother living with her and can't work now with her treatments.”

The East of Chicago benefit will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Wakeman pizzeria and will donate all proceeds from a one-item large pizza, $13, and 10 percent of all other sales directly to Kelsey to help with her rising medical costs. The benefit will include raffles and T-shirts will be for sale, supporting her as well.

“I don’t have any idea what her bills will amount to, I don't think anyone does yet, but I’m sure this is just the beginning of the fundraisers, it’s just a good way to kick it off,” Brown said.