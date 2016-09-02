Members of about 10 different fire, law enforcement and EMS departments got together to host a golf outing to raise money for the Norwalk Area United Fund. The Huron County First Responders Golf Outing raised $1,000 for the organization after an outing at the Eagle Creek Golf Course on June 8.

The Norwalk Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol presented the check Tuesday.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to do more in the coming years; we want to make it an annual event to build comradery and support the community,” said captain Bret Beers of the Norwalk Fire Department. “Members of all departments came and we had 56 golfers. It was a nice turnout.”

Several first responder departments from throughout Huron County participated, including Norwalk’s police and fire departments, the Huron County Sheriff’s office, New London fire department, Willard police fire departments, Sandusky fire department, North Central EMS and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Beers said the event served a two-fold purpose.

“All the safety forces got together to golf and raise some money for local organization,” he said. “It was nice to get together for something other than an accident or for work.”

Doug Hamman of the Ohio State Highway Patrol agreed.

“This is a nice way to raise money, build up the community and our camaraderie and get to know each other,” said Hamman said. “We see each other when we respond to the same incidents, but it’s good to get to know each other on a non-work basis.”

When it came to why they wanted to put the golf outing together, Beers said the answer is easy.

“That’s a no brainer,” he said. “The community is really good to us. This was just an excellent opportunity for us to give back to the community. We like to help anyway we can. We want to give back.”

“Thank you for keeping this local,” said United Fund executive director Linda Bershe at the check presentation.

“This will fund 37 programs, all of which are local. It’ll help so many people from kids to senior citizens to cancer patients. ... Our programs are just so diverse because our community’s needs are diverse.”