Carwash won't make splash until Friday

Buckeye Express Carwash, located in the WaterSource parking lot (formerly the Kmart lot) at 330 Milan Ave., originally planned to open today, but Mother Nature had other plans.

“We’re not going to open this weekend after all,” said Brandi Kline, management team member. “We still have outside work to do. We’d hoped to be offering free washes, but weather has held us up a little.”

Instead, the business, which provides a show with each wash, will offer free washes to all customers on Friday, its first official day in business.

Kline said customers can expect a “fast, convenient, fun, friendly customer experience and a free vacuum.”

“We are a friction wash and it’s a whole show,” she said. “From the lights, to the bubbles, to the smell — everything that you go through, it’s a whole experience. Plus customers will received a free air fresher and towel with every wash.”

Kline said one thing that sets this business apart is that its automatic wash/show also includes a projector show, displaying images before your eyes on the windshield.

Another unique feature is the business’ monthly plan, which offers an unlimited number of washes for $17.99.

“That’s less than 60 cents a day, and you can wash your car as often as you like,” she said, adding a magnetic sticker in the windshield allows the customer to skip the pay line as well.

“What really sets us apart from other carwashes is that we pride ourselves in the way we train our staff and in the people we choose to be on our team. It’s not just putting out a good, clean car but also good customer experience. … We really put a lot into it and want to make a difference.”

That difference goes beyond making your ride squeaky clean. Buckeye also makes it a point to give back to the community. Kline said the business already intends to donate to local organizations, ministries, causes, charities and schools.

“We want to be there for our customers,” she said. “With our location in Ontario, we raised $2,500 to go toward the athletic boosters. … We plan on doing same thing for Norwalk. We’ll make sure we hit all the schools in Norwalk.”

To lean more or to suggest your organization or cause as a monthly charity, visit buckeyeexpresscarwash.com.