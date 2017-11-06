New restaurant focuses on quality, cleanliness

The restaurant, formerly Sakura, will keep the Japanese sushi theme, but add a little more of a western flare, offering options owner Jiawei Lie believes will be more appealing to the local community.

“We have the Chinese food, Thai food and Japanese food, but we focus the most on the Japanese,” he said.

“But we can make it all fresh, not like the buffet. And for the Chinese food, we bring something new — not just the chicken fried rice or beef fried rice. We have Hibachi chicken. I think it’s better than chicken fried rice because it’s healthier food. It’s less salt, (it’s) not fried.

“The sushi we have is more healthy too. There’s no oil at all. It has the high protein and it’s good for the brain and for the whole body.”

The Milan Avenue locations has been home to a host of Asian-style restaurants over the past few years, including Norwalk Buffet and Lucky Buffet. However, the eateries were slammed with numerous health code violations. On Sakura’s last health report in May it racked up six violations, four of which were labeled “critical.”

Lie, though, said the previous owners moved to New York “to do some other things” and under his leadership, the restaurant is trying to turn a new leaf.

The idea of health, Lie said, is carried throughout the restaurant, even in the changes he made when he took over.

“We keep everything clean, that’s the very important thing,” he said.

“The other thing is the service. We will bring the high-quality service. Those are the two very important things. We keep everything clean and the food quality is higher. Before, the chicken was overcooked a lot. I tasted it before. We make it softer. It’s different.”

Lie said there are more options for cooked sushi rolls on the menu now too.

“Sometimes people here don’t like too many raw foods, so I brought more cooked rolls,” he said.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.

Dishes are available for dine-in and to go and online ordering will be offered in the near future.