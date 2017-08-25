New Norwalk businesses to host ribbon-cutting ceremony

American Armor Coating and Leaders Industrial Services will host a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday at their respective facilities, 41 St. Mary’s St.

The public is encouraged to attend the event, which will feature food and refreshments, music, networking, comments from Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan and the ribbon cutting itself.

American Armor Coating provides spray-on bed liners to area customers.

Its sister company, Leaders Industrial Services, provides a similar amenity in the field of custom floor coatings. Though new to Norwalk, the two companies have more than 20 years of combined service experience in custom poly and epoxy coating.

For additional information on either of these innovative enterprises, visit their website at www.americanarmorcoatings.com.