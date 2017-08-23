Subscription service sends sheets, towels and duvet covers directly to your home

Coyuchi brands itself as “a pioneer of organic cotton linens” that is environmentally conscious. And better yet, you can get it just like you get you Netflix, or maybe your Graze snacks — by subscription, sent directly to your home.

'Coyuchi For Life' program is the first-of-its-kind subscription service that first became a craze and success in Silicon Valley and major cities. It’s now coming to Cleveland. The program is a subscription service for environmentally sustainable sheets, towels and duvet covers.

More than 10 million tons of textiles — that’s clothes, bedding, towels, etc. — end up in landfills each year. That's a pile of sheets and towels 150 percent the size of the Great Pyramid in Egypt.

But between tossing sheets and towels in landfills and hoarding them at home, what's the solution? Coyuchi claims to be that solution with its subscription program Coyuchi For Life.

With 'Coyuchi for Life,' users subscribe to organic bed and bath linens from Coyuchi in six-, 12- or 24-month increments, creating a happy planet the organization said. When the subscription period is up, customers send back used linens to be recycled or renewed, and receive a new set. The service allows consumers to subscribe to sustainability and change their sheets for good.

According to the company, here are advantages of this subscription service:

• Less impact on the environment: Textile waste in landfills takes up space, and decomposing natural fibers release methane gas—a potent pollutant that contributes to climate change. Reclaiming textiles and keeping them from entering the landfill in the first place has many positive benefits.

• Organic, high quality: Coyuchi sheets, duvets, and towels are made from natural and organic fibers, free of the toxic dyes, bleaches, and finishes used in conventional textiles. They are also GOTS-certified—the highest organic standard for cotton, all over the world.

• Sustainability: Coyuchi For Life offers the luxury of fresh, new sheets, towels and duvet covers on the cycle that works for their busy lives. Beautiful bedding that feels good, supports a healthy home and cleaner environment, for roughly the price of a Netflix subscription.

The towel service starts at $5 per month. The sheet and duvet cover services each start at $7 per month. For more information, visit www.coyuchi.com.

Applebee’s here to stay

SANDUSKY — As it has been widely reported, DineEquity, the parent company of the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar brand, announced yesterday that it expects to close between 105 to 135 restaurants across the country. Apple American Group, a subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group, assured its valued guests and employees that this announcement in no way affects franchised Applebee’s locations that it owns and operates. Apple American Group is supported by the strong financial footing of Flynn Restaurant Group and has no plans to close any restaurants at this time. The Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar locations are 100-percent open for business and the company looks forward to continuing to deliver an excellent dining experience that its guests have grown to love.

TripAdvisor excellence awards

SANDUSKY — And the winners are.... Cedar Point and Kalahari Resorts & Conventions to name a few, according to TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor, one of the most trusted names in travel, announced its 2017 Certificate of Excellence awards and the Lake Erie Shores & Islands region is home to nearly 150 winners. Celebrating its 7th year, the Certificate of Excellence designation recognizes establishments that consistently earn great TripAdvisor reviews from travelers.

Winners include everything from quaint bed & breakfasts to mega-resorts, local cafés and Michelin-starred restaurants, hidden gems and world-famous attractions. The Certificate of Excellence designation accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12- month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

The Lake Erie Shores & Island region had a total of 84 restaurants, 29 accommodations, 19 attractions, eight parks and natural areas, and four wineries receive a Certificate of Excellence award. Winners include such iconic attractions as Cedar Point, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, Ghostly Manor Thrill Center, and the Marblehead Lighthouse. Classic local eateries include the likes of Berardi’s, Toft Dairy, and The Boardwalk and newer dining establishments such as Brick Oven Bistro, Small City Taphouse, and Dockside Café. There were so many winners to be proud of, we couldn’t possibly list them all here.

To see if your favorite is listed check out TripAdvisor.com and, while you’re there, leave them a great review.

New charging stations

Firelands Electric Cooperative made it easier to charge your cell phone and other electronic devices at the Huron County and Ashland County fairs this year.

Several co-op employees recently designed and built a compact, portable charging station that were available for the public to use at the two events. Each of the station’s four sides has an outlet with a traditional plug and two USB ports, allowing multiple devices to be charged at the same time.

In other health-related business...

Firelands recognized for occupational safety

SANDUSKY — Firelands Regional Medical Center was recently recognized as a top 20-percent performer in the statewide 2017 Hospital Occupational Safety Campaign. Awarded by the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA), Firelands earned this recognition for having a low recordable incident rate and an effective occupational safety program.

Hospitals participating in the campaign are grouped based on the total number of hours worked by all employees. OHA uses work-related illness and injury information to calculate comparable employee injury data for the hospitals in each group. To learn more about working at Firelands, visit firelands.jobs.

Jha certified with seizure-producing depression cure

SANDUSKY — Anupam Jha, MD, Psychiatry, Firelands Physician Group, has successfully earned certification in electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) from Duke University, under the direction of Richard Weiner, MD, PhD, a professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

“ECT is a procedure that safely sends electrical currents into the brain which produce a seizure while the patient is unconscious via general anesthesia,” a press release said. “The seizure that ensues is believed to lead to therapeutic effects of ECT and has a response rate of 75 to 90 percent in the most severe medication-resistant cases of depressive states.”

While ECT is used to treat a variety of mental illnesses, including depressive episodes of schizoaffective disorder, severe mania and catatonia (lack of movement and speech), it is most commonly used to treat severe depression that does not respond to other forms of treatment. ECT for depression often requires an average of eight to 12 treatments, two to three times per week, for optimal results. And there is no pain involved, as patients are under general anesthesia.

Contrary to popular belief, ECT is safe and effective, the hospital said.

“It’s safer than childbirth,” said Dr. Jha. “When ECT is available and can be done in a hospital setting with nearby emergency treatment if needed; it is incredibly safe. ECT is successful when patients can carry on with their normal lives without depressive symptoms that did not respond to other forms of treatment.”

Patients who are ideal candidates for the ECT procedure at Firelands Regional Medical Center can expect a short, relatively simple hospital stay. The entire procedure, including recovery time, lasts approximately two to three hours. Many patients are able to function normally within one to two days.

“Patients are given both general anesthesia and a muscle relaxant, which reduces risk of injury during the seizure,” said Dr. Jha. “The actual procedure only lasts five to 10 minutes, after which the patient begins the recovery process, which can last 30 to 45 minutes.”

To earn certification, Dr. Jha performed as many as 45 ECT procedures per week at Duke University. He chose to work with Dr. Weiner because of his heavy involvement in the development of newer, safer and more effective types of ECT. Dr. Weiner directs the Duke ECT Program, and has authored over 150 publications on the ECT procedure.

For more information about Dr. Jha and the ECT procedure, call 419-557-6787.

School of nursing receives $62,000 grant

SANDUSKY — Firelands Regional Medical Center School of Nursing received a grant for $62,037 from the Ohio Board of Nursing Nurse Education Grant Program. The grant period is from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2019.

The funds from the grant will be used to purchase SimMom, a high fidelity simulation mannequin that will be used to provide students with realistic maternity experiences, a SimJunior simulator update for a high fidelity pediatric simulation mannequin, and an IV pump to help prepare students for clinical experience.

In addition to this accomplishment, the Firelands School of Nursing class of 2017 had a 100-percent passage rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).

Doctors’ office relocating

SANDUSKY — In an effort to better meet the needs of the community, Firelands Physician Group is relocating the office of Eric Mast, DO; Jennifer Kaple, DNP; and Andra Kurtz, CNP.

As of Aug. 21, the practice will be located at 3006 Campbell Street, Sandusky. Patients will need to enter on the southeast side of the building. Appointments can still be made by calling 419-626-1118. For more information on Firelands Physician Group, visit firelandsphysiciangroup.com.

