Little Free Pantry gives 'a little bit of hope' when 'whole world is against you'

“Several years ago we needed some help and did not qualify for any kind of assistance,” she said. “I learned to coupon to get what we needed for a low price.”

Overy said while she was able to get by, it wasn’t always easy. She realizes there are others out there in the same position, so she decided to be that assistance they might need. She set up her Little Free Pantry, which officially opened its little doors June 9.

“I am now in a position where I can give to the community and thought the pantry would be the perfect way to do that and to share the items I get with coupons to others that need help,” she said.

The little homemade box of items, which is set up at 95 High St., New London, was built by her husband, Barry. New London Mayor John Martin made the sign.

The pantry works on a system of good faith — the community uses it, but doesn’t abuse it and helps when and where it can.

“The Little Free Pantry is a no-questions-asked, self-service pantry for anyone needing a little bit of help,” she said.

“People can take what they need or leave what they can. It holds non-perishable foods, cleaning products and personal care products. It is designed for people who may not qualify for other types of assistance or to get items that assistance programs will not provide, such as the personal care or cleaning items.”

Putting the Good Samaritan project together was something Overy said she felt compelled to do because it was just “the right thing to do.”

“Because if you can give one person in your community that feels the whole world is against them a little bit of hope, that's a beginning to a happy community,” she said. “It let's you be the reason someone smiles, and hopefully, they will want to make someone smile too.”

When she started the project, Overy said she had no idea there was such a need for something of the kind in her community.

“I try to fill the box twice a day, but donations have not been meeting the usage,” she said. “And I can't keep up with it. Things that go fast are feminine products (tampons and pads), laundry supplies, shampoo and disposable razors. I also try to put diapers out at least once a week.”

Other donations that could help the Little Free Pantry include nonperishable food items, cash or other product donations to help keep the pantry stocked. Those that are able can also contribute toward the funds that Overy uses to shop for the pantry by giving via GoFundMe account called Little Free Pantry.

Local investors announce $2.5 million acquisition, expansion

TIFFIN — Investors have announced the purchase of OCECO Inc., located in the Airport Industrial Park in Tiffin, as well as plans to expand the business.

The new owners have purchased the business and are in the process to purchase the real estate, as well as invest in new equipment. They also plan on adding six new employees to the existing workforce.

Founded in 1921, OCECO is a fabricator of high-quality safety equipment for flammable liquid storage and wastewater gas disposal systems. They supply airports and energy companies such as Marathon and Exxon Mobile and also do a large amount of business with municipalities, food production and factory farms. Key products include fittings, flame arrestors and gas purification systems. They operate out of a 38,000 square-foot facility in the Airport Industrial Park and have nine employees.

The purchase of OCECO has been in development for more than a year, and the new owners are working with several banks, SIEDC, and other partners to obtain funding and receive assistance with export promotion and energy efficiency incentives.

Stone Lab show raising funds for castle

SOUTH BASS ISLAND — The Friends of Stone Laboratory, in cooperation with Ohio Sea Grant and the Courthouse Players theater group, will present “The Andersonville Trial” at the South Bass Island Lighthouse at 6 p.m. Aug. 19.

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit historic Cooke Castle on Gibraltar Island, constructed in 1864 and 1865 by Civil War financier Jay Cooke as a summer residence.

The play, written by Saul Levitt, depicts the 1865 trial of Capt. Henry Wirz, the only person tried for war crimes after the Civil War. He commanded the Andersonville Prison, where nearly 14,000 Union soldiers died of starvation and disease.

Tickets are $25 per person, with all proceeds supporting the Jay Cooke Home Restoration Fund. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at ohioseagrant.osu.edu/p/30x3b, but if the event does not sell out, some tickets will be available at the gate.

The event is held outdoors and will run rain or shine. Tents, chairs and restrooms will be available on site.

Guests should take the Miller Ferry from Catawba Island at 5 or 5:30 p.m. There will be no transportation from the Miller Ferry to the South Bass Island Lighthouse, which is located a 0.3-mile walk away from the ferry dock. The last ferry back to the mainland leaves the Put-in-Bay dock at 9 p.m.

