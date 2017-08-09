Norwalk resale business closing after losing business to Facebook

Two Peas in a Pod, formerly known as Treasure Loft, occupied the space at 9 and 11 W. Main St. for the past 9 or 10 years according to co-owners Cindy Reed and Karen Ward. The friends said business just hasn’t been what they wanted the past few years.

“I’m sad and relieved,” Ward said. “You know, there’s no business, just a lot of lookie-loos — they come in and look and they leave.”

Reed said the internet has made resale business difficult.

“It’s going slower, and slower and slower,” she said. “It’s been going downhill because of Facebook. With the (marketplace) on Facebook, it makes it harder.”

Facebook Marketplace offers a virtual location to buy and sell many of the same items Two Peas offers — knickknacks, glass items, clothing, books, small wood furniture items and more, but from the comfort of your own home.

Reed said she sells “a lot of the stuff” on the marketplace, but not enough to keep business going and said they don’t plan to pursue that as an avenue for the business.

“No we’re just getting out of resale completely,” Ward agreed.

The pair will be sad to see it go though.

“I loved it,” Reed said. “I’m going to miss everybody. I loved talking to the people. That’s what I’m going to miss the most, talking to people, meeting new people and sitting out at my table together everyday. I’m going to miss that a lot.”

Since an official closing date hinges on the sale of the Main Street location, Two Peas will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays and possibly a couple days during the week as they’re able to be there.

“We’re selling everything now and whatever’s left, we’ll donate it to somebody,” Reed said. “Everything is 50-percent off. We’re trying to get rid of it all. Clothes are $1 and we have lots of books; lots of older books, from the 1800s and 1900s. Those too are $5 a bag.”

Anyone interested in purchasing the spot can call 419-577-1275.