Business roundup: Norwalk has new OB/GYN doctor

Kruse comes to Fisher-Titus Medical Center with seven years’ experience as a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist.

She has advanced training and certification in robotic-assisted surgery for hysterectomy as well as single site robotic hysterectomies and surgeries. Dr. Kruse earned her medical degree at the University of Kansas in 2006 and completed her OB/GYN (obstetrics and gynecology) residency in 2010 at University of Kansas Medical Center.

She built her Women’s Health practice in Kansas City before moving east to join Fisher-Titus. To schedule an appointment with Kruse, call 419-660-2980.

Fisher-Titus Medical Care is a group of dedicated physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants with multiple offices throughout North Central Ohio and at Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

The Fisher-Titus Medical Care group is affiliated with Fisher-Titus Medical Center and has a collaborative approach to patient care to provide high-quality patient experience.

Fisher-Titus Medical Care specialties include family medicine with same-day appointments, internal medicine, general surgery, behavioral health, pediatrics, pulmonary medicine, convenient care, endocrinology, weight loss and hospitalists (physicians who care for patients while they are in the hospital).

More than 40 providers are now part of Fisher-Titus Medical Care. For more information, visit www.fishertitus.org.

Doctors earn diplomate status

Dr. Vicki J. Brown and Dr. Christopher R. Brown both recently passed the 2017 Family Medicine Certification Examination given by the American Board of Family Medicine. They both successfully completed the certification examination requirement for becoming a certified Diplomate.

The Browns practice family medicine at Fisher-Titus Family Medicine, 315 Crestwood Drive, Willard. In addition, Dr. Christopher Brown sees patients at Fisher-Titus Family Medicine in Greenwich at 13 Tilton St. They both joined the Fisher-Titus medical staff on Aug. 28, 1995. In addition, they joined Fisher-Titus Medical Care in January 2015.

Goldner joins Fisher-Titus pain management

Fisher-Titus Medical Center has announced the addition of a new interventional pain physician Dr. Joshua Goldner, who recently joined the Fisher-Titus Pain Management Center and medical staff. Dr. Goldner is board-certified in Pain Medicine and Anesthesiology and fellowship-trained in Interventional Pain Management. He received his degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health and his Pain Management fellowship training at Cleveland Clinic. Most recently, Dr. Goldner served as medical director of the Pain Medicine Department at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

At Fisher-Titus, Dr. Goldner employs effective, long-term treatments including ablation, implantable technologies and procedures utilizing ultrasound guidance. He has a special interest in minimally invasive techniques for the treatment of chronic pain. Dr. Goldner helps patients reduce and manage their chronic pain at two North Central Ohio locations: The Fisher-Titus Pain Management Center and the Fisher-Titus Pain Management Office, Sandusky (NOMS Office Building).

Kelada joins New Beginnings

Dr. Aml Kelada has joined New Beginnings Pediatrics and is now accepting patients in Norwalk and Bellevue.

Dr. Kelada comes to New Beginnings Pediatrics with more than 15 years’ experience caring for children. Dr. Kelada completed her pediatric residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in 2014 and a three-year Fellowship in Pediatric Hematology/ Oncology at Cleveland Clinic Children’s in June 2017. She received her medical education and was a practicing pediatrician and educator in her native Egypt before coming to the United States. To schedule an appointment, call 419-668-9409 in Norwalk and 419-483-4122 in Bellevue.

Levels Secret 5K

WILLARD — Levels Gym will be hosting a Secret 5K on Aug. 26 in Willard. Why is it called the Secret 5K? You have to come and find out yourself.

The announcement, originally made on Facebook was part of a series of clues to a big announcement that will come at the event. More clues can be found on the Facebook page. Those you guess the announcement correctly will receive a different colored shirt during sign up. Sign up in underway, with a $20 cost, which includes a shirt for those who signup by Aug. 18.

Proceeds for the event will go to people in the community that need financial assistance and is family friendly, and open to anyone from runners to walkers who go as fast as slow as they want. An open house at the Willard location will follow with free classes, dancing, massages and specials on memberships. Sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-secret-5k-tickets-36368016.

Enroll for budget payment plan

Columbia Gas of Ohio announced that during the month of August customers can sign-up for the 2017-2018 Budget Payment Plan. The Budget Payment Plan provides customers with an alternative payment option by spreading winter heating costs throughout a full year.

Once enrolled, a customer will pay the “budget payment” amount listed on their monthly bill for a 12-month period. This will allow customers to know how much they can expect to pay each month for their natural gas bill. This consistent charge eliminates the guess work when it comes to budgeting for monthly finances and avoids increased heating costs during the winter season. Accounts are reviewed and adjusted, if needed, for accuracy in January, August, and October.

Customers can sign-up for the plan by paying the “budget payment” amount listed on their August bill, visiting Columbia Gas online at online at ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Budget, or by calling 1-800-344-4077.

Plans to restore health insurance coverage

COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment joined five major Ohio health care insurers to announce that health insurance options have been restored on the federal exchange in 19 Ohio counties following the withdrawal of other insurers earlier this year. Buckeye Health Plan, CareSource, Medical Mutual of Ohio, Molina Health Care of Ohio and Paramount Health Care are helping ensure coverage is available in these counties on the exchange in 2018. Announcements made earlier this year would have left Ohioans in 20 Ohio counties without access to health insurance. The department is working to restore coverage to the 20th county before insurers must enter contracts with the federal government in late September.

The 19 counties are: Coshocton, Crawford, Guernsey, Hancock, Harrison, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Knox, Lawrence, Logan, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Van Wert, Vinton, Williams and Wyandot. About 11,000 Ohioans purchase coverage through the health care exchange in those counties.

In light of this announcement, insurers are still in the process of finalizing filings at the Department of Insurance, including the types of plans that will be sold in these areas and the rates that will be charged. The department’s review must be completed later this summer and insurers must sign contracts with the federal government by late September to sell coverage on the federal exchange. Consumers with questions can contact the Ohio Department of Insurance at 1-800-686-1526.

