Business Miss Maple City 'Dine to Donate' at Freight House • Aug 9, 2017 at 7:00 PM The Freight House Pub & Grill in Norwalk will be the site for the Miss Maple City Dine to Donate event on Sept. 19. Ten percent of the proceeds of this event will be donated to the Miss Maple City Scholarship Program, whose goal is empowering young women to reach their professional and personal goals. The Freight House is located at 50 N. Prospect St.