Amez Boutique participating in sales tax break

S.B. 9 enacted a sales tax holiday to occur only in 2017. The holiday from midnight Friday, Aug. 4 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

Clothing priced at $75 per item or less;

School supplies priced at $20 per item or less; and

School instructional material priced at $20 per item or less.

That means there will be no sales tax on apparel at your favorite stores, including Amez.

“This will include new fall arrivals, summer markdowns — ALL APPAREL!” Amez owner Amy Nevels said in her Facebook post.

The tax break will coincide with Imagine Norwalk, allowing shoppers to get the best deals while visiting with friends down town where there will be plenty of live music, vendors and other community activities.

EHOVE receives 'great addition'

EHOVE Career Center has been selected to receive a 3D printing package through the General Electric (GE) Additive Education Program. The grant package includes two 3D printers, Polar Cloud Premium Membership, filament rolls, STEAMtrax license and Polar Farm access.

Through Polar Cloud and STEAMtrax, EHOVE instructors and students will have access to curricula and special programming for the life of the program, be eligible to compete in GE Program Challenges, and utilize GE’s bank of printers to manage overflow situations.

EHOVE operations director David Jenkins said the hardware will ship in August and estimates the value of the grant package at $10,000. He discovered the grant opportunity just a week before its closing date. He quickly wrote the grant with some help from Technology & Inventory Technician Jake Schlottag.

“I am excited to be able to provide our students with additional 3D printing technology along with research-based curriculum,” said Jenkins who noted that the equipment will be a great addition to the career center’s solid base of the latest technology for student learning.

“A variety of career tech programs at EHOVE will make use of the items. Students in Engineering Tech, Explore STEM and Fab Lab courses will likely use them most often but non-engineering/manufacturing students will learn a cutting-edge skill by learning how to 3D print. EHOVE’s outreach activities for the public, such as Saturday Youth Enrichment, Engineering & Innovation Club and Summer Camp, will also utilize them as well.”

Jenkins said the new equipment from the grant will also enhance EHOVE’s new zSpace by allowing students to print their 3D designs in the lab, rather than using the Fab Lab equipment in the next building. zSpace computers create lifelike experiences that are immersive and interactive through virtual and augmented reality programs. EHOVE teachers are creating projects and exercises that are relevant to the students’ career tech programs and career fields.

In area health-business happenings...

FTMC Most Wired again

Fisher-Titus Medical Center has been recognized as one of the Nation’s Most Wired, according to results of the 19th Annual Health Care’s Most Wired survey, released on July 10 by the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Health Forum. Fisher-Titus is one of only 29 Ohio hospitals selected for this designation.

“We are extremely proud of our Fisher-Titus team for achieving this designation six years in a row,” said Lorna Strayer, Fisher-Titus president and CEO. “It takes commitment from our entire organization including physicians, employees and board of directors to accomplish this. We have an innovative and unique team that works together to be on the cutting edge of technology.”

Technology is making it easier for patients and providers to interact, thus improving communication, safety and patient-provider relationships. New tools are helping patients become more actively involved in their care and maintaining their health.

Some of the major projects in 2016 and the beginning of 2017 have included cyber security upgrades at Fisher-Titus, as well as a plan to upgrade the electronic medical record systems of many physicians’ offices within the Fisher-Titus Health system.

Fisher-Titus also continues to be ahead of the curve by integrating devices such as the iPhones into patient care. In addition, an interactive patient portal where patients can view their Fisher-Titus health records online was introduced to the community in August 2013. According to the survey, Most Wired hospitals are using smart phones, telehealth and remote monitoring to create more ways for patients to access health care services and capture health information.

This year’s results show:

• 76 percent offer secure messaging with clinicians on mobile devices.

• When patients need ongoing monitoring at home, 74 percent use secure e-mails for patients and families to keep in touch with the care team.

• 68 percent simplify prescription renewals by letting patients make requests on mobile devices.

• 62 percent add data reported by patients to the electronic health record to get a better picture of what is going on with the patient.

• Nearly half of the hospitals are using telehealth to provide behavioral health services to more patients.

• 40 percent offer virtual physician visits.

• More than 40 percent provide real-time care management services to patients at home for diabetes and congestive heart failure.

Innovation in patient care embraces emerging technologies and underscores the need for secure patient information exchange. Hospitals have increased their use of sophisticated IT monitoring systems to detect patient privacy breaches, monitor for malicious activities or policy violations and produce real-time analysis of security alerts.

• 97 percent use intrusion detection systems.

• 96 percent perform data access audits.

• Nearly 90 percent run targeted phishing exercises to teach employees to question suspicious emails.

Payne recognized

John D. Payne of Norwalk was one of 30 health care professionals recently honored as a 2017 candidate for Northwest Ohio Hospital Council Healthcare Heroes program, which recognizes extraordinary contributions to health and wellbeing in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Payne was nominated for the leadership he has provided Fisher-Titus Medical Center as a member and officer of the medical center’s board of directors over the past 19 years. Over the years, Payne has held nearly every senior board position in the Fisher-Titus Health organization including chairman of the Medical Center and chairman of the Fisher-Titus Health system as well, said Strayer. All board positions are voluntary. During his 19-year tenure, the organization experienced tremendous growth in facilities, greatly expanded medical services, and adopted cutting-edge technology resulting in Fisher-Titus being named as one of Healthcare’s Most Wired every year since 2011.

Payne is currently serving his final year on the Fisher-Titus Health board. He has additionally served other community organizations throughout his lifetime: Milan Jaycees, Norwalk Rotary Club, Norwalk Kiwanis Club, the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, Huron County Economic Development, Norwalk Community Development Corporation, Norwalk Economic Development Corporation, Milan Village Council, Berlin-Milan Schools, and church council.

Widmer joins sports medicine

SANDUSKY — Firelands Physician Group is pleased to announce that Matt Widmer, has joined their multispecialty group.

Board certified in Family Medicine and Osteomanipulative Treatment and Board Eligible in Sports Medicine, Dr. Widmer will see sports medicine patients from ages 5 and older. He is also part of Firelands Regional Medical Center’s multidisciplinary Concussion Clinic. Dr. Widmer completed his undergraduate degree in bioengineering at the University of Toledo and his medical education at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pennsylvania as well as a family medicine residency at Firelands Regional Medical Center where he was Chief Resident and a sports medicine fellowship at ProMedica Primary Care in Toledo. He is also a Captain in the Ohio National Guard.

Dr. Widmer’s practice is located at 703 Tyler Street, Sandusky. To schedule an appointment, call 419-55-SPORT. For more information on Firelands Physician Group, visit firelandsphysiciangroup.com.

In other business briefs...

County receives workplace safety grant

Huron County was among 12 Ohio employers will share more than $294,675 in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) to purchase equipment designed to substantially reduce or eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses.

BWC approved the Safety Intervention Grants in June. The recipient employers operate in 12 counties around the state, including Huron County, who plans to use the money for CB Excavating & Trucking LTD.

BWC approved $21,356.16 to purchase one hydraulic breaker attachment to reduce the risk of injury to hands, wrist, arms, neck, back and legs related to hand force, awkward postures, contact stress, vibration, push/pull moderate to heavy load, and manual materials handling. This intervention will improve the forging of hardscape materials process. CB Excavating & Trucking LTD is a DOT registered trucking company that specializes in removal of cement, limestone, and hardscape materials from demolition sites.

Learn more about the Safety Intervention Grant Program at bwc.ohio.gov. View stories about previous grant recipients on BWC’s YouTube channel.

Ohio University named “Best Buy”

ATHENS — Ohio University has once again been nationally recognized for being an affordable, high-quality public university.

Ohio University ranked 21st among public colleges and universities that qualify as "best buys" based on the quality of their academic offerings in relation to the cost of attendance by the Fiske Guide to Colleges 2018. The Fiske Guide is one of the oldest and most influential higher education guides that has produced its best buy list for more than 30 years, identifying schools that offer high academic quality and affordable cost. All of the schools on the list fall into the inexpensive or moderate price category, and most have four- or five-star academic ratings.

This is the 33rd annual edition of the Fiske Guide, which lists about 300 of the "best and most interesting" colleges and universities out of the nation's 2,200 four-year schools. Edited by Edward B. Fiske, former education editor for The New York Times, the annual guide is based on academic ratings, price category, quality of student life on campus and other factors.

World’s best wines

Attention, wine lovers around the world! Wine Spectator has released the winners of the 2017 Restaurant Awards, which recognizes the world’s best wine lists. This year, the Restaurant Awards program honors 3,592 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 75 countries internationally.

The Restaurant Awards has three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 2,335; 1,168; and 89 winners this year in each respective category. Five of the Grand Award winners — Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House in New York, Grill 23 & Bar in Boston, Les Climats in Paris, PM & Vänner in Växjö, Sweden and Wally’s Beverly Hills — are first timers.

The full list of award winners is available in print in Wine Spectator’s Aug. 31 issue; online at Restaurants.WineSpectator.com, where visitors can search and access exclusive content; and on iOS via the Restaurant Awards app.

