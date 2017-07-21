Recovery Rally to give knowledge, resources needed 'to make a change'

Four County Recovery serves addicts, individuals in early recovery and their families throughout the Huron, Erie, Seneca and Sandusky counties. The group hosts regularly scheduled support-group meetings for addicts and another set of support group meetings for families and loved ones every other Saturday.

Four Countys’ first Recovery Rally will be held Aug. 5 in Bellevue. Co-founder Roy McClain said he hopes “to get as many community members to attend as possible.”

“This event is meant to bring together all the local recovery groups and the resources that they provide into one space,” McClain said. “So often, people in the most need do not know what is available to them as they try to make a change and stop using the dangerous drugs that they are addicted to.”

McClain said he hopes to change that.

The community event to raise awareness of all the valuable resources available to addicts, their families and anyone affected by the dangerous drug epidemic plaguing this area will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Bellevue Central Park, 215 North St. All ages are welcome.

In addition to local recovery, support and treatment groups, the Recovery Rally will feature inspirational speakers, Bone Boys BBQ serving food, musical acts from Kevin Obermeyer, Great Grandpa Beebe, Dylan Natole and TeeLow, children’s activities, local vendors, raffles, games and prizes. All proceeds are going to help aid the local recovery effort through Four County Recovery.

In other business happenings…

Fin Feather Fur sells company to employees

MILAN — Mike Goschinski, owner and president of Fin Feather Fur Outfitters, recently crossed a huge item off his to-do list — he sold the company to his employees that he started 31 years ago.

Fin Feather Fur has a local store that will be affected at 12400 U.S. 250, Milan.

“This is something I have been thinking about for a while,” Goschinski said.

“Building Fin Feather Fur Outfitters has been very rewarding for me. Now I want to give back to those employees who have worked hard and participated in its success. Now, everyone can share in the joy and rewards of ownership, just as I have. Making the employees part-owners is a big benefit to our customers, as well as the employees.”

“I did not expect anything else from Mike,” said Tom Krebs, vice president and Goschinski’s very first employee. “He is looking out for everyone that helped him through the years.”

The now employee-owned Fin Feather Fur Outfitters is called an ESOP (employee stock wwnership plan). The program involves the selling of 100 percent of the company, via shares of stock, to its employees as part of their retirement benefits. The ESOP became effective May 31.

Goschinski will remain the CEO, Rees Vail and Krebs vice presidents of operations and Lana Bell has been named secretary/treasurer. A board of directors has been appointed as well.

Fin Feather Fur built its solid reputation by providing a high level of customer support and service, favorite brands and manufacturers of firearms, hunting accessories, fishing, knives, archery, apparel and footwear, camping and more. The newly created ESOP lets employees expand upon that, allowing them to take true ownership of their positions.

“When a customer calls, they can speak with an owner,” Goschinski said. “The employees’ jobs are part of an investment in their future that will be reflected in the communications with customers and with each other.”

With a strong customer base here in northeast Ohio, Goschinski said Fin is poised for continued growth and looks forward to expanding the number of retail locations.

For employees, the ESOP represents an expansion of their current retirement program, which includes an optional 401(k) plan. Employees now will be rewarded with ESOP retirement benefits as a direct result of their own job performances.

“Employees are encouraged to think and act like an owner. Everyone can buy into this concept, creating a better place to work for all,” said Bell, secretary/treasurer of the company.

In other company news…

Mike Goschinski, CEO of Fin Feather Fur Outfitters locally owned and operated outdoor hunting and sporting store, announced the appointment of Lana Bell, to secretary/treasurer of Fin Feather Fur Outfitters.

Bell is currently the chief financial controller for Fin. Her primary responsibilities include managing the accounting and human resource departments for all five Fin locations and the distribution center, as well as monthly reporting of expenses, sales, buying habits and an overall view of the company. Bell came to the Fin in April 2005 as the accounting manager for the Ashland location. Prior to starting at Fin, Bell worked for Irwin Financial Associates, Inc. and Kleshinski, Morrison; Morris CPA’s providing financial analysis for clients along with personal and business income tax preparation.

She has been married to her husband, David, for 25 years and together they have two adult children; Kyle, of Batavia, N.Y., and Adam, of Ashland. Bell said she is a firm believer in customer satisfaction and knows it should be the number-one goal of all employees.

Ballreich’s chips crowned champion in N.Y.

Ballreich’s participated in the nation’s second annual Chip Festival in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., the historic birthplace of potato chips. The salt and vinegar potato chips were crowned the category champion for the best salt and/or spice potato chip.

With this year’s event, Ballreich’s is now the proud recipient of four remarkable awards:

• Champion best spice and/or salt potato chip given to the salt and vinegar chips

Standing titles include:

• Gold medal for best plain potato chip

• Gold medal for best potato stick

• Champion best potato stick

Ballreich’s said it is “honored to be recognized as one of the best and will continue striving to give you the quality product and customer service experience you deserve. Keep eatin’ those chips!”

UCFC announces record second quarter earnings, increases dividend

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC), parent company of Home Savings Bank (Home Savings), announced a net income of $8.2 million, or $0.163 per diluted common share, a 45.5-percent improvement over the $0.112 per diluted common share reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2016.

Second quarter 2017 highlights include: Organic loan growth, including loans held for sale, strong at 9.4 percent annualized; revenue growth of 31 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2016; net interest margin increased to 3.46 percent; return on average assets of 1.27 percent; return on average equity of 11.60 percent, return on average tangible equity of 12.66 percent; efficiency ratio improved to 54.71 percent; and a dividend of $0.04 declared per common share was up 33 percent.

“The results for the quarter reflect the successful efforts of the entire Home Savings team,” said Gary Small, president and chief executive officer. “Outstanding earnings were driven by strong revenue growth combined with a disciplined approach to managing the business. We continue to see very good opportunities across all our markets and business lines and believe the quarterly performance to be reflective of the organization’s capabilities going forward.”

Kluding promoted to director

SANDUSKY — Firelands Regional Medical Center has announced the promotion of Beth Kluding to director of case management.

Kluding joined Firelands in 2003 and has worked in advocacy and patient experience for over seven years. She previously served as director of patient experience and patient experience specialist, where her responsibilities included engaging patients during their stay to ensure their needs are met. Kluding has a bachelor of science in nursing from Ohio University and is currently working on her master’s degree in health administration through OU.

Outside of work, Kluding stays busy with her farm at home. She lives in Berlin Heights with her husband and teenage daughter. She also has a son in the Marines.

Museums promotes, hires library technician

FREMONT — The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums has promoted library technician Julie Mayle to associate curator of manuscripts, a position that will focus on connecting the public with the institution’s vast manuscripts collection.

Mayle has worked in the Hayes Presidential Library for the past six years. She began her new position Monday and assists curator of manuscripts Nan Card. Mayle’s position is funded through the Sidney Frohman Foundation.

Her replacement in the library, Drew Balduff, started Tuesday. Balduff, of Castalia, will take over for Mayle as a library technician and help patrons with research, working on the Ohio Obituary Index, gathering statistics and more. Balduff has a bachelor’s degree in English from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree in library science from the University of Pittsburgh. He has had a lifelong interest in history and first visited the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums on a field trip in fourth grade.

Realtor executive recognized nationally

BELLEVUE — The National Association of Realtors has announced that David Freitag, a Realtor executive from Bellevue, has become a Crystal R President Circle investor in the Realtors Political Action Committee.

RPAC is a national, bi-partisan grassroots-based political advocacy organization that works to protect the real estate industry and the dream of homeownership for Ohio residents and across the country. Freitag has supported RPAC for 15 years and has been a member of the National Association of Realtors since 2002. He holds RCE and ABR certifications and graduated from Hondros College. He lives in Bellevue with his wife.

Since 1969, RPAC has promoted the election of pro-real estate candidates across the United States. The purpose is to elect officials who understand and support the interests of real estate professionals and their home buying, selling and investing clients. RPAC uses its resources to seek to elect candidates that understand and support real estate, and to develop public policies that allow consumers to own homes and build their communities through commercial investment. Freitag’s investment will be applied to supporting homeownership, commercial real estate transactions and the very future of the real estate industry.

