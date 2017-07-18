Borgers expansion two years ahead of schedule

The company is two years ahead of schedule.

Company officials showed off its new building, which has doubled in size. It is big enough to house seven football fields.

“What a story,” Werner Borgers, president and CEO said at Monday morning’s gathering. “The doubling of our first building in our second year of business was quicker than I had in mind. Norwalk is benchmark, group-wise. That’s really great and for this success in our second year of operation, I would like to congratulate and thank all of you in Norwalk.”

Why the success?

Borgers mentioned a number of reasons, including the fact it is a “Sustainable, reliable family business” and the “Performance of our technical equipment.”

“Our people,” he said. “Machines are run by people. It’s just wonderful to feel that spirit together with you. It’s good to be here. Thank you for your passion, thank you for your engagement, your motivation, your flexibility just to be here. Thank you.

“It seems that we made the right decision coming to Norwalk.”

Werner said Norwalk is a “Committed community with motivated people on the scene and behind the scene.”

Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan said he couldn’t be happier with the way things worked out.

“Borgers has been such a blessing to our community,” he said. “We have short memories, but Borgers came into Norwalk at a time when we were hurting. Families were struggling and unemployment was extremely high. Now we’ve all become part of the Borgers family.

“I remember a conversation I had with Werner prior to them making a committment coming to Norwalk. We were at the cabin having a lunch. He said to me ‘we could go to Indiana and be in a community or we could come to Norwalk and be part of a community.’ I knew in my heart at that moment you were coming to Norwalk.

“I am proud to say Borgers is part of the Norwalk family like Norwalk is part of the Borgers family.”

Jim Limbird, president of Janotta & Herner (JHI Group), said “it’s always a proud moment when people acknowledge a job well done.”

JHI has been the general contractor on the original plant and the expansion.

“I’m happy to be standing here today representing the 180 employee-owners of the JHI Group,” he said. “We want to extend our gratitude to the Borgers family and their management team for the investment that they have made in our community. We are proud to have been part of building this great facility that will employee so many with good jobs.”