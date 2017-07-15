Going once, going twice … Ron Hackenberger auction today, Sunday

The Ron Hackenberger auction — one of the biggest one-day events ever in Huron County — starts at 9 a.m. today at Summit Motorsports Park.

More than 400 cars will be up for auction in an event that could last into the night.

So that means bring your patience and a lot of cash.

Let us repeat — bring lots of cash.

The event will be held in conjunction with the Blue Suede Cruise at Summit Motorsports Park. Admission for adults is $20 for the cruise and auction and there is a $50 fee for an auction paddle.

A separate auction with the remainder of Hackenberger’s collection will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday at the old Wolohan Lumber yard in Avery.

Bryce and Anna Boley, of Columbus, were looking Friday and are hoping to be buyers today.

“We’re here to see some things we’ve never seen before,” said Bryce.

Are they looking for anything specific?

“A 1950 Studabaker Champion with a bullet nose. ... There’s a couple of them. We’re after one of them,” Anna said

“This awesome. ... I’m kind of amped up. That’s why we are here. We closed the (wheel) shop down today and brought the guys with us.

Bryce said he feels like a kid on Christmas.

“I’m here because there are so many of them (cars),” he said. “I’ll see what they will go for. I’m curious.”

Doug Cartledge, of Seville, Ohio, was looking at a Jeep Cabover for his brother.

“Just looking at all of the cars and trucks,” said Cartledge, who grew up on Middle Bass Island. “You’ve seen the auctions once and a while with somebody somewhere else. You never dreamed it would be in Norwalk, Ohio. ...It’s just amazing.”

Are you coming today to be a serious buyer?

“I’m bringing some money,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t know how serieous I am. I want to be be prepared in case something goes reasonable.”

Ken Nelson, of South Lyons, Mich., owns Orphan Restoration and has worked on plenty of cars over the years.

“I have been driving Citroens for 53 years and I am looking at these cars for friends, one of whom is in France right now,” he said.

“They (Citroen H vans) are used as food trucks all over Europe and people are buying them here to do the same thing.”

What does he think of the auction?

“It’s bananas and I shouldn’t even be here I am crazy enough already,” he chuckled. “I am actually looking for a couple of cars but I’ve got 34 cars already and I shouldn’t be thinking of more.”

Nelson said he will just hang around to see if the right deal comes along.

“I’m sort of a bottom feeder. I do all of my own work and have never paid anybody to do my work. I have been doing it since I was 13 years old.”