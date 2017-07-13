New boutique strives to make 'positive impact on others less fortunate than us'

Brooke Carmean, who is a registered nurse with a husband who practices dentistry from Willard, owns and runs Ohio’s first Airstream clothing boutique, Soul Revival. The boutique is based out of the Airstream at 1310 Greenfield Dr, Willard.

Carmean said the boutique about more than just the good-quality clothing you take home. Each purchase is one you can feel god about, knowing that it’s helping someone else in need. In fact, that’s where the name came from.

“Revival means to bring to life, an awakening, and soul is the spirit within us,” the Soul Revival website said. “Soul Revival is what our world so desperately needs and we strive to make a positive impact on others less fortunate than us.

“We have been in business two years and are faith based,” Carmean told the Reflector. “With every sale, we give back 10 percent to various missions including: the Willard Food Bank, Operation Christmas Child, Missionaries in Jordan, Mission Trips to Haiti and Nicaragua, St. Judes’s, One Orphan, Cancer fundraisers, Butterfly Backpacks, Bikers Against Abused and Neglected Children and adopted families for Christmas.”

The monthly June donation was given to the Willard Food Bank, a second time donation. For July, Soul Revival will giving back to the A21 Campaign to help abolish human trafficking and slavery.

“When I began dreaming up Soul Revival Boutique, I knew that we should give back and serve others,” Carmean said. “That has been the primary focus of our vision and we have continued to grow rapidly via social media and in online sales.”

The Georgia-born woman said she believes her original roots have given her style a “southern chic with a western flair” that sets her apart.

“I struck a chord with many women and offered something unique that you could not find in big box or retail stores,” Carmean said. “Recently, I began hand making one of a kind Upcycled Vintage Dusters that have been a huge hit with our customers. Our social media and online presence has grown rapidly and we have done business so far in 47 states.”

Soul Revival has traveled throughout Michigan to Georgia for vintage markets and barn sales and offers pop up events locally, as well as for private parties.

For a preview of what Soul Revival Boutiwue has to offer, visit www.shopsoulrevival.com.

O'Reilly ribbon cutting event

O'Reilly Auto Parts will hold a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The grand opening will feature crew from radio station K-96, giveaways and free hot dogs and drinks. At noon the auto parts store will host a ribbon cutting to announce its official opening and announce a donation to the Norwalk Food Bank. There will also be a small car show in the lot as well for car enthusiasts. All are welcome.

Johns Manville open house

MILAN — Johns Manville, 49 Lockwood Road, Milan, invites all community members to an open house to celebrate five years of operating in Milan. The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 21. Tours of the facility as well as refreshments will be available.

School supplies for military kids

Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Inc. have joined forces for the ninth year to collect school supplies for military children through the national nonprofit’s Back-to-School Brigade. The supplies can be purchased by customers at Dollar Tree stores and placed in collection boxes in each store through Aug. 10.

Operation Homefront will distribute the supplies to military children at more than 50 Back-to-School Brigade expos and at numerous additional local community partner events across the nation in July and August. Since 2008, Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade has distributed more than a quarter-million backpacks — each accompanied by school supplies — to military children. The national nonprofit will give away its 300,000th backpack this summer.

For more information about how to support the Back-to-School Brigade, visit operationhomefront.org/backtoschool.

The Back-to-School Brigade takes place during Operation Homefront’s 1Mil1Fam campaign through July. Operation Homefront knows that every community is only as strong as the people and families who live there. That’s why Operation Homefront provides a variety of programs and services that help military families feel more connected to people and to businesses in their community. Americans wishing to show their support for our military families can learn more at OperationHomefront.org/1Mil1Fam, and join online with #1Mil1Fam.

