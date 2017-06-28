Blue Ribbon Catering moves to Huron

That is the word from Blue Ribbon Catering owner Melissa Viviano, who has moved her operation from its longtime home in Norwalk to Huron.

“Everything is still the same, the phone number, same email, the website,” Viviano said. “We have expanded to Huron.”

Blue Ribbon Catering has been a family-owned and operated business since it opened in 1985.

Blue Ribbon caters everything from weddings to clam bakes from Toledo to Cleveland and south past Mansfield.

The new address is 1023 Main St., Huron, Ohio, 44839.

The phone number is 419-668-400 and the website is http://www.blueribboncaters.com.