'Age should be no barrier'

“I was just sitting on my couch getting fat,” she said with a laugh.

“I needed to get out and do something, because after I lost my son, whom I took care of full time … all at once, you’re just sort of lost. I just needed something; I was looking for something. I’ve said I’ve never watched a soap opera in my life and I never intend to. I was just sitting there and sitting there some more. And, like anyone else, I need the money.”

After retiring though, some feel like the task of re-entering the work force is daunting. The world and technology have progressed so quickly even Samples said she was “very nervous” and wasn’t sure she could do it. An article in the Reflector helped get her on a path that is changing her life, though.

In March, this newspaper published a story on Goodwill’s newest program.

“Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) is designed to assist individuals 55 and older who would like to or need to continue working but are unable to reach their employment goals due to lack of skills or training,” Goodwill industries marketing manager Lisa Garton said.

“The program has been designed to be customized to individuals based on interviews and based on their current situation. We create a strategic plan to build them up so they can get to the point where they can find and sustain work on their own. We function in four counties, Erie, Huron, Ottawa and Sandusky, and have openings remaining for Huron County residents.”

“I’m 78 years old,” Samples said. “I read the article in the Norwalk Reflector that was talking about this program and I had been thinking about how I really needed to do something so I call David (Hewitt, program manager). But even with this program, I thought with my age that nobody is going to call me back.”

But Hewitt said the program has no upper limit, which he added would “defeat the whole principle of the program.”

“That purpose is though we may get a little bit slower and might tire a little bit more (we still have something to offer),” he said. “Look at Jean. Jean is a walking collection of experiences, stories, skills that might be a little bit in hibernation the last 10 to 15 years since she last worked but are useful and an asset to tap into.”

Samples was matched with Norwalk’s Family Life Counsling as her place to train and grow in her skills, while making a little money and preparing to re-enter for a more permanent position.

“Jean is a very successful story, he said. “You are the walking embodiment of this program, Jean.”

Samples said she’s done “most anything you can think of,” from working in a plant, working for Hill’s Interiors, clerical and secretarial work, in retail, as a waitress and even drove a school bus.

“I’ve had as many as three jobs at once,” she said.

As time went on, though, and her son’s health declined and she saw it necessary to find work, being out of practice, so to speak, made her nervous. Samples said SCSEP has helped with that.

“The biggest thing is self confidence,” she said of the benefits she’s gained in the past few months. “I used to be nervous but now I walk in and they’re all comfortable with me and have me do things and I’m very comfortable with them.”

Hewitt said he too can tell a difference.

“If I could encapsulate what this program was it would be Jean,” Hewitt said. “She was nervous and a little apprehensive and (she’s) comfortable now — right at home. … She’s a walking testament to how it’s supposed to be: Age should be no barrier.”

Anyone interested in SCSEP is also welcome to call or email Hewitt directly at 419-625-4744 ext. 2028; dhewitt@goodwillsandusky.org.