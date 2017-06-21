Free sampling of Dunkin’ Donuts favorites in Norwalk

To celebrate the grand opening, the Norwalk location will have free sampling of Dunkin’ favorites all day. The public is encouraged to visit the grand opening celebration to take part in the festivities. Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan and Police Chief Dave Light will officiate the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

This new restaurant is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and employs about 25 crew members. The restaurant is 1,769 square feet in size and has comfortable guest seating and a welcoming environment for guests to enjoy baked goods, coffee and other beverages in a friendly and fun atmosphere. This newest location offers free Wi-Fi and a drive-thru for busy guests on the go.

"Dunkin' Donuts is one of the world’s leading brands, and it has also become a favorite in the United States,” said Thomasina Dennison, Dunkin’ Donuts Brands field marketing manager. “We are proud to serve the people of Norwalk and hope to become a regular destination for locals and others visiting this popular area.”

Dunkin’ Donuts also announced a special summer offer for its newest frozen beverage, serving a small Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee for the special price of $1.99 through July 2. Crafted to deliver the authentic taste of Dunkin’ Donuts’ Original Blend coffee, Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee is made with a special extract featuring 100 percent Arabica coffee to bring forward the signature flavor of the brand’s premium coffee, blended with ice and dairy for a rich, sweet and creamy beverage to keep guests energized any time of day. The new Vanilla Cake Batter Donut complements the rich flavor of the Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee.