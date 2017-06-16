Insurance agent retires from 'family atmosphere' after 52 years

“Not slow down, but do different things,” said the Berlin Heights woman, who has lived in the area most of her life.

Bowser called it a career Thursday after 52 years with Flickinger Insurance Agency.

“I’ve basically seen four generations in the time I’ve been here,” she said. “It’s been a blessing.”

Before coming to the Norwalk business, she worked for about a year at the Huron Bakery as a teenager.

Her first boss at Flickinger Insurance was K Stone Flickinger, who moved to Norwalk in 1954 and started his insurance company.

“He was fun — a really great personality,” Bowser said.

Then one of Flickinger’s children, John, took over the family business.

“I had to wait for John to grow up and decided he wanted to work here,” Bowser said.

John Flickinger and his daughter, Amy Winkelman, are the co-owners. Winkelman also is the vice president.

“They are great people to work for,” Bowser said. “It just got to be a family atmosphere at Flickinger and there really was no reason to work elsewhere.”

Flickinger praised his long-time employee.

“She’s a very positive person — a very ‘up’ person,” he said. “It’s ‘Good morning, good morning, good morning’ before you even get your coffee.”

Trina Reineck worked with Bowser for nearly seven years.

“She brings a wealth of knowledge and a positive attitude,” she said.

Reineck was asked what Bowser taught her as she started working at Flickinger Insurance.

“She threw me in like you throw a kid into the pool. That’s her style,” she said with a big laugh.

Terry Bell started working with Bowser 21 years ago. Bell said her long-time co-worker is positive and understanding and has a “dork humor.”

“She’s really good at mellowing stuff out,” she added.

Flickinger continued his praise for Bowser, saying “she makes sure you do your job right.” They worked together for 43 years.

“She’s been a good role model for me. She’s a giver,” Flickinger said. “She’s going to really be missed. She’s been a joy to work with.”