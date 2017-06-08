D & D Smith Winery wins 6 awards at Ohio Wine Competition

D & D Smith Winery was one of 22 wineries in Ohio to win a gold medal.

The West Main Street winery also won these awards:

• Riesling (silver);

• Crooked House (silver);

• Maple City (silver);

• Cabernet Sauvignon (bronze);

• Carmenere (bronze).

Located at 401 W Main St. in Norwalk, D & D Smith Winery was established in 2008 and has been at its current location since 2009. D & D Smith Winery offers over 31 varieties of wine. New this year is Hillbilly Watermelon, a sweet fruity wine, and Sauvignon Blanc, a dry crisp white wine.

Check out D & D Smith Winery’s events, hours, list of foods, wines, beer, specialty drinks, and follow its expansion at www.ddsmithwinery.com.