D & D Smith Winery wins 6 awards at Ohio Wine Competition

D & D Smith Winery was one of 22 wineries in Ohio to win a gold medal.
The West Main Street winery also won these awards:
• Riesling (silver);
• Crooked House (silver);
• Maple City (silver);
• Cabernet Sauvignon (bronze);
• Carmenere (bronze).
Located at 401 W Main St. in Norwalk, D & D Smith Winery was established in 2008 and has been at its current location since 2009. D & D Smith Winery offers over 31 varieties of wine. New this year is Hillbilly Watermelon, a sweet fruity wine, and Sauvignon Blanc, a dry crisp white wine.
Check out D & D Smith Winery’s events, hours, list of foods, wines, beer, specialty drinks, and follow its expansion at www.ddsmithwinery.com.