Norwalk Walmart hosting safety fair Saturday

Community Emergency Response Team members will be on hand to offer safety and disaster preparedness information. Hunting safety will be the topic presented by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife officer. Fisher-Titus Medical Center and North Central EMS will team up to offer free blood pressure checks and safety information. All of June 3rd events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On the following Saturday, June 10, events will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free child identification cards being prepared by Huron County Sheriff’s deputies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Norwalk Police Department officers will provide child identification from 2 to 4 p.m. Parents can take the free kids’ IDs home to keep in a safe place. Other agencies participating on June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. are Norwalk Fire Department fire and carbon monoxide safety and Ohio State Highway Patrol with highway safety information. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad will present Operation Lifesaver for rail crossing safety, Walmart transportation will offer highway safety information, and the Huron County Humane Society will discuss pet safety and adopting a pet.

Local agencies and groups have volunteered to attend the Norwalk Walmart safety fair events as part of the retailer’s Safety Month program. Events will be held at the store located at 340 Westwind Drive in Norwalk. Events are free and open to all. Agencies and groups who participate may have to leave without notice in case of an emergency.