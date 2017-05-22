Study reveals the most likeable CEOs in Cleveland area

Now, the company, which is headquartered in Olmsted Township, has another bragging right: Most likeable CEO in the Cleveland area.

Owler, a pioneer in crowd sourced information that is reportedly building the world's largest database of company and executive information, has just released its first report on CEO likeability.

Owler’s analysis, which parsed thousands of CEO reviews from site users, uncovers what people truly think of CEOs in Cleveland and throughout the country. This comes at a time where there’s more transparency and accountability in the corner office than ever. Whether it’s through social media, the news, or executive review websites such as Owler, the nation’s top executives can’t seem to escape public scrutiny.

The top 3 CEOs in Cleveland include Vitamix’s Jodi Berg, OverDrive’s Steve Potash and Corporate Screening’s Dennis E Drellishak.

Berg earned a score of 93.1, while Potash had 90.1 and Drellishak had 89.2. Beth E. Mooney of KeyBank ranked No. 4 with a 82.3 score.

The average likeability score for all Cleveland CEOs was 75.2/100, as compared to the national average of 68.3/100, suggesting that Cleveland CEOs are very well-liked relative to other CEOs around the country.

Jim Fowler, founder and CEO of Owler, first built Jigsaw before selling to Salesforce for $175 million and later launching Owler.

Here is a link to the full results for Cleveland: https://www.owler.com/ceo-ratings.htm?cityName=Cleveland

The Vitamix family of companies is privately held and family-owned and -operated. Founded in 1921, Vitamix manufactures high-performance blending equipment for home and commercial use. The company developed the first true commercial blender in the early 1990s, which ignited the smoothie movement, and has been named the Best in Class Overall beverage blender for eight consecutive years by readers of Foodservice Equipment & Supplies magazine.

Vitamix continues to win awards for innovation in its products, which are known worldwide for their performance, versatility and ease of use, and are available in approximately 140 countries.

“Does Vitamix want to sell blenders? Absolutely! But that’s not why we exist,” said Berg, who serves as the company’s president and CEO. “Our goal is to nourish individuals’ zest for life. This vision guides the company’s culture and gives our work a greater purpose.”

When it comes to achieving this goal, Vitamix starts with its own employees. With healthy eating and fitness programs, tuition reimbursement, employee appreciation and development programs, and a free blender provided to all associates upon hiring, the company fosters its mission from within first.

“Vitamix blenders significantly outlast the competition.” Berg continued. “It is essential that the right people are in place, in the right environment, and with the right support to develop technology that continues to be this effective.”

Vitamix also is one of 28 companies that are part of the Smart Culture Class of 2017. Other honorees include the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Indians and KeyCorp.

The Smart Culture Awards spotlight leading Northeast Ohio companies where culture plays a crucial role in a company’s success. For more information, visit www.vitamix.com.