Midway workers seek 3 1/2% raise

The workers walked out Thursday morning.

Justin Long, union stewart for IAM Local 1363, said the strikers aren’t hearing anything from management. He said workers went on strike 13 years ago when he just with the company.

“Nothing right now,” he said. “We are asking for a 3 1/2 percent raise and our back pay from when our contract was up in February. They want to give us a three percent raise but not our back pay. That is pretty much where we are at now now.”

Long said there haven’t been any negotiations since April. He said the business provides service, bodywork and parts for semi trucks.

“It’s a good place to work but it sucks we have to argue about it,” Long said. “It definitely is a decent job.”

Are they in it for the long haul?

“Yes, until we can settle something,” Long said.

The Reflector contacted Midway Inc. but nobody was available for a comment.