Norwalk restaurant ready to serve the 'grooviest food in town'

Ben and Kimberly Boss’ 5 E. Main St. restaurant featuring sandwiches, paninis, salads and smoothies welcomed a few special guests over the weekend for a soft opening and a chance to try the long-awaited frozen yogurt.

Comments flooded the social media post about the announcement, including plenty of heart-eye emojis and many saying they “can’t wait” and were “excited” for the business that closed earlier this year to reopen.

“I am so pumped for you to open back up!” Jill Wangler said on the restaurant’s page. “Jogged by and saw all the yogurt machines.”

The customers who had the opportunity to try the food might be more excited.

“We’re low-carb dieting,” said Amanda Lynch, of Greenwich, who tried Bohemian’s homemade-from-scratch spinach and artichoke dip with pita chips, blueberry ragin’ Cajun. “A lot of this is vegan-friendly and we’re vegetarians so helps a lot with us being low carb and vegetarian.”

Lynch said the food was “delicious.”

Jess Roeder and his 6-year-old daughter, Savanna, of Milan, said they were pleasantly surprised after stopping by Friday.

“We both really like the froyo and we’ve been excited for them to open up since they put the signs up,” he said.

“I think we have an awesome menu and I think we have a great concept,” general manager Ross Perry said. “I think we really have something going on here.

“I’m excited to serve Norwalk the grooviest food in town,” Perry added. “The grooviest item on the menu right now I think is the zucchini fritter gyro, which is a dish that I made and it comes out looking fantastic.”

The menu has plenty of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan-friendly options and the frozen yogurt is almost guilt-free. Owner Ben Boss said it’s organic, has no added sugars and if the flavor says it’s a fruit flavor, like olde-fashion strawberry, the frozen yogurt is made with that fruit.

It’s also a little different from other froyo shops in the area because customers know what they’re paying for upfront, with a flat fee for a cup they fill personally — no weighing after it’s filled.

The restaurant has three frozen yogurt machines, each offering two flavors or a twist, for nine flavor possibilities. Customers can mix and match too. The toppings station next to the machines hold more than 20 options from whipped cream to chocolate and caramel syrup to boba, crushed candies, fresh fruit, sprinkles and more.

Bohemian Wrapsody is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.