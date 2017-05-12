NEDC to host Pipeline of Workers event May 18

As one of the largest generations in history, this mass dispersion of baby boomers in the work place is posing a huge problem for employers. Replacing more than two percent of your workforce each year would be a daunting task for anyone. Replacing skilled, experienced workers at that rate has proven nearly impossible.

The Norwalk Economic Development Corp. has watched this trend closely over the past few years and recognizes it as one of the greatest threats facing American manufacturing today.

The non-profit organization will host a “best practices” seminar for Norwalk area businesses May 18 in the Development Center at NEDC, 12 Benedict Ave. During the event, several Norwalk-area businesses will share stories and advice on how they have successfully created a pipeline of workers.

“Companies who haven’t been proactive in dealing with this displacement of their workforce are going to have a hard time recovering over the next five to ten years. Those employers who have adopted job shadowing, internship and apprenticeship programs, are already proving to be ahead of the game in terms of employee turnover and production output,” NEDC Executive Director Heather Horowitz said.

Best Practices: Establishing a Pipeline of Workers begins at 9 a.m. Registration is free to all Norwalk area-businesses. For additional information or to register for the event, visit www.norwalknedc.com/bam.html or call NEDC office manager Sherry Henry at 419-668-9858.