Business roundup: Bohemian Wrapsody to open Monday

Bohemian Wrapsody will be opening its doors, and frozen yogurt machines Monday morning, but a few special customers have won the chance to attend a pre-opening over the weekend.

Bohemian, located at 5 E. Main St. and owned by Ben and Kimberly Boss, announced on its Facebook page it will hold its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. Ten of those who shared their breaking news Facebook post were given an opportunity for a sneak peak and to enjoy frozen yogurt Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Comments flooded the post about the announcement, including plenty of heart-eye emojis and many saying they “can’t wait” and were “excited” for the business that closed earlier this year to reopen.

Becky Tinkham Griggs said she has “been waiting for this day.”

“I am so pumped for you to open back up!” Jill Wangler said on the restaurant’s page. “(I) jogged by (Monday night) and saw all the yogurt machines.”

“Yay! Can't wait! My kids will be pumped!” Kalleen Sherer said.

In other business happenings, the Sandusky Mall’s JCPenney will hold an event of its own this weekend as the store unveils its major appliance showroom.

After introducing major appliances to 500 JCPenney stores last year, the Sandusky JCPenney store will begin selling kitchen and laundry appliances starting Friday.

JCPenney has renovated its home department to accommodate a 1,500 square foot major appliance showroom featuring refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers and dryers from great brand names including Samsung, LG and GE.

In addition to top brands, JCPenney customers can take advantage of no interest financing and free delivery and a price match guarantee and the ability to earn JCPenney Rewards on appliance purchases. The JCPenney store in Sandusky Mall is one of 100 locations nationwide that will be receiving a major appliance department this year.

* * *

Best Western was recognized as a custom care champion.

The Best Western in Norwalk received the Champion Customer Care Award at Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ District VII meeting held recently in National Harbor, Md. The award was presented in front of several hundred District VII Best Western hoteliers from Ohio and 19 other states.

This honor is bestowed upon those member properties that demonstrate and best exemplify exceptional levels of service and care. The hotels must also meet quality and design standards and other membership requirements to qualify.

The Best Western Norwalk was one of 101 hotels out of more than 2,100 properties in the United States and Canada to receive this designation this year.

Located at 351 Milan Ave, the Best Western Norwalk features 58 rooms with a full hot breakfast, heated indoor pool, fitness room, elevator, guest laundry, free high speed WIFI, and newly renovated rooms with two queen beds or a king bed with microwaves and fridges in each room. Large family sized rooms are also available with three queen beds or four queen beds as well.

For reservations, call the hotel directly at 419-663-3501 or call Best Western’s 24-hour, toll-free number at 1-800-WESTERN. Reservations are also available through the hotel chain’s website at bestwestern.com.

* * *

The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services (EMFTS) and the Ohio Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians (Ohio ACEP) will join forces and host the 17th Annual EMS Star of Life Awards ceremony in observance of National Emergency Medical Services Week (May 21 to 27).

Wakeman Fire Department was one of 12 agencies awarded the EMS Star of Life Award.

“An estimated 240 million calls are made to 9-1-1 in the U.S. each year, with approximately 1 million emergency runs for EMS in the state each year,” said Ohio EMS Executive Director Mel House. “EMS teams are ready to provide critical, lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week; with many of our first responders being volunteers.”

National Emergency Medical Services Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to publicize safety and honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine's "front line."

The ceremony will be held Wednesday, May 24, 1 p.m. in the ODOT Auditorium at 1980 W. Broad Street, Columbus.

The theme "EMS STRONG: Always in service…" exemplifies the commitment and dedication of the 750,000 EMS providers nationwide, and the more than 41,000 in Ohio, who provide an essential community service every day.

For in-depth coverage of the ceremony, become a fan on Facebook by searching Emergency Medical Services or follow on Twitter at OHIO_EMS.

* * *

Job fairs

Global restaurateur HMSHost will hold job fairs Saturdays, May 13 and 20 and Tuesday, May 23, in order to hire 300 individuals for its 10 Ohio travel plazas, as shift supervisors, Starbucks baristas, fast food attendants and Travel Mart retail sales associates. Saturday, May 13 fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Commodore Perry Travel Plaza: Milepost 100.0-Eastbound, between exits 91 and 110, Clyde. To expedite an on-site interview, candidates should apply online prior to the event at: http://jobs.hmshost.com/?location=clyde&spage=1

* * *

Miller, Ramey promoted

Dean Miller, President and CEO of First National Bank announced Dave Jarvis has been promoted to senior vice president. He is the Chief Technology Officer and has been with the Bank for 20 years. Dave graduated from Tiffin University and holds a bachelor’s degree. Dave and his wife, Malia live in Bellevue and have four children.

Lisa Ramey has been promoted to assistant vice president and holds the position of compliance officer. Lisa has been employed with First National Bank for 19 years and served in a number of different roles including operational and administrative duties. Lisa resides in Bellevue.

* * *

FRMC awarded for safety

Firelands Regional Medical Center was recognized by Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation for workplace safety at a recent Sandusky Area safety council banquet. Firelands was presented with a special award for achieving 1,852,642 hours worked without a lost time safety accident for a period of time in 2016.

In addition, four Firelands staff members received lifesaving awards during the banquet for their efforts out in the community while off duty that lead to a life saved. Those employees were: Kim Nemeth, Brett Fries, Melissa Fries, and Tonya Faetanini – who are all part of the nursing staff at Firelands. Kim, Brett, and Melissa were given the Above and Beyond Award for saving the life of Gregory Hoiles who was vacationing at Soak City when he began to have a medical emergency. Tonya also received an Above and Beyond Award for actively participating in the revival efforts of someone who was overdosing in a restaurant parking lot.

“We have some very incredible people working at Firelands,” Henkel said. “The fact that these employees jumped into action when off-duty and saved lives is truly amazing and really showcases the type of people here Firelands.”

* * *

Koch promoted to Civista Bank VP

Civista Bank announced the promotion of Paul Koch to vice president, commercial lender.

Koch joined Civista in 2010 in the credit department; was promoted to a commercial lender in 2012 and assistant vice president in 2015. He is a graduate of St. Mary’s Central Catholic High School, earned his bachelors’ degree at Miami University and a Juris Doctorate from the Capital University Law school. Koch is board president of the Sandusky State Theatre and the Cancer Services of Erie County; an Erie County Bar Association trustee; a member of the North Coast Young Professionals, the Sandusky\ Elks Lodge, and the founding commission for the Firelands Regional Medical Center Youth Baseball Program. Koch is a volunteer consultant for the RISE program and the advisory economic development committee for the City of Sandusky.

He, his wife Melissa, and three children reside in Perkins Township.

* * *

Business and career expo

Job seekers are invited to explore career opportunities available from more than 50 government agencies, universities, construction firms and apprenticeship programs at the Ohio Business and Career Expo being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17 at the Ohio Expo Center’s Cardinal Hall, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus. In addition to one-on-one networking opportunities, the expo will offer workshops on resume writing, online job searching techniques, application processes and interviewing techniques. Admission is free. Parking is $5. To learn more, visit das.ohio.gov/ohiobizcareerexpo.

* * *

Stewart promoted to manager

Alert Public Safety Solutions (APSS), provider of innovative public safety software solutions, has announced the promotion of Ken Stewart, of Monroeville, to client services manager. He will have the primary responsibility for APSS client satisfaction and oversee APSS divisions of product support, implementation, software advisory, education/training and marketing/media services.

Stewart, 43, joined the company in 2016 as a product and support specialist and quickly shined in the role with his energetic approach to client satisfaction. Stewart was previously a user of APSS software line for 7 years in Huron and Erie counties prior to joining the team.

Stewart received a biology degree from Ashland University, is a certified Firefighter II, advanced EMT, and is currently studying for his ENP certification. He is an active member of the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials and recently presented at the 2017 Ohio APCO/NENA conference.