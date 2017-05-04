Westcott's Arctic Ice opens tomorrow!

The shaved ice stand that started last year with 44 flavors of shaved has announced it will open its window at 3 p.m. today, welcoming the community for an after-school snack.

The business is located in downtown Norwalk just south of Suhr’s Family Park.

The business owned by Jeff Westcott and his family has since added flavors and toppings, reaching more than 100 flavors, with other specialty options.

The business announced on its Facebook page Thursday it has expanded its its menu “to include some great toppings.”