Westcott's Arctic Ice

Westcott's Arctic Ice opens tomorrow!

Zoe Greszler • Updated May 5, 2017 at 10:14 AM
It’s a sure sign that summer is just around the corner when people young and old are walking around with frozen treats. Starting May 5, Norwalk will be seeing more of that as Westcott’s Arctic Ice reopens, starting their second year. 

The shaved ice stand that started last year with 44 flavors of shaved has announced it will open its window at 3 p.m. today, welcoming the community for an after-school snack. 

The business is located in downtown Norwalk just south of Suhr’s Family Park.

The business owned by Jeff Westcott and his family has since added flavors and toppings, reaching more than 100 flavors, with other specialty options.

The business announced on its Facebook page Thursday it has expanded its its menu “to include some great toppings.”

