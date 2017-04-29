The Huron County Chamber of Commerce built its annual banquet and awards presentation around the theme “Back to the Future” and that quote from character Doc Brown.

The chamber encouraged its businesses to learn from the past to build the future as they celebrate Norwalk’s bicentennial year. They also recognized the success of county businesses and their owners.

The awards ceremony kicked off with the Notable Business of the Year Award, which was presented to Gaymont Nursing Center.

“This award (was created to) recognize businesses for special achievements or services,” said Melissa James, chamber executive director.

“This business seems to have written the book on service to the community from feeding (school sports) teams to having easily the largest Halloween event this side of Ohio University, sponsoring concerts at the res and sponsoring programs and the Humane Society. I think the entire community is blessed by this year’s notable business.”

Doug and Lynn Berry received the Dedicated Service Award “because they are priceless,” James said.

“The dedication these two give to the community goes on and on,” she added. “I can think of no one more deserving of this award tonight than Lynn and Doug Berry.”

The PNC Bank Business Woman of the Year went to Patricia Hipp, president of the Maple City Ice — the company that hosted Thursday’s banquet.

“Patricia Hipp is respectful of every person,” said Del McDonald of PNC bank.

“She has shown that hard work and dedication truly pay off and others have said that she never takes anything for granted but always does many good things for our community.”

Bill Bader, owner of Summit Motorsports Park and Energize Marketing, summed up the evening as a night to take back positivty and success to each business, adding Huron County is a “wonderful place for your business.”

Bader encouraged businesses, as they look ahead to the future and learn from the past, to “chase perfection” and the four building blocks of “championship execution” — clarity, measurement (of goals), accountability and flexibility.

“I find it interesting that ‘execute’ has two definitions,” he said in his closing remarks. “Depending on how you define ‘execution’ you can either be successful or you can die. Execute or be executed.

“We are going to relentlessly chase perfection,” he added, “knowing full well we will not catch it because no one. Nothing is perfect, but we’re going to relentlessly chase it because in the process we will catch excellence.”

For more information about the local chamber of commerce and its benefits, or to become a member of the organization, call 419-668-4155.