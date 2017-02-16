Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers ranks in Top 10 of TripAdvisor awards

Hotel Breakers landed the number six spot out of 25, outranking popular family-friendly hotels in states like Florida, California, Hawaii and Pennsylvania.

The 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards are chosen based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travelers around the globe. Winners were identified in the categories of “Top Hotels,” “Luxury,” “Bargain,” “B&Bs and Inns” and more. Additional criteria include remarkable service, value and quality.

“We’re once again honored to be recognized in the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards,” said Brian Peiffer, director of resorts for Cedar Point. “To experience everything Cedar Point has to offer, visiting for more than one day is the ultimate choice, and we’ll be here to provide the best possible experience for our guests at Hotel Breakers.”

With so much to see and do, Cedar Point is the perfect getaway for families looking for multiple days of fun. You can truly “Play Your Way” with 70 rides, including 17 world-class coasters, a beautiful mile-long beach, the new Cedar Point Shores Water Park, five unique hotel properties, parasailing, fishing charters, three massive kids’ areas, award-winning live shows and special events like Brew and BBQ, Cedar Point Nights and HalloWeekends®. Additionally, guests can take advantage of unique offerings like behind-the-scenes VIP tours and ferry trips to nearby Kelleys Island and Put-in-Bay.

Guests who stay at any of Cedar Point’s five hotel properties can receive benefits that no other hotels can offer, including Early Entry into Cedar Point and the new Cedar Point Shores Water Park to experience some of the best thrill rides in the world before the general public, special multi-day admission package deals and the closest rooms to the world’s best amusement park destination.

To start planning a getaway to Cedar Point, and to learn more about the park’s overnight accommodations, guests can visit cedarpoint.com.

Hotel Breakers is Cedar Point’s signature beachfront resort hotel. Completely renovated in 2015, the classic hotel has been a part of the park’s storied history for more than 110 years. Just steps away from the thrills of Cedar Point, Hotel Breakers features 511 rooms and suites, a full-service Starbucks®, Perkins® Restaurant, Surf Lounge Bar, concierge level with lounge, panoramic Lake Erie views on the outdoor patio with fire pits, TGI Friday’s® restaurant and bar, a fitness center, TOMO Hibachi Grill, an outdoor water play area, beach access, Breakers Boutique shopping and more.