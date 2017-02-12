Milan's bright idea to name Edison citizen of the year

The Milan Chamber of Commerce recognized several people who brought bright ideas to life at its 2017 awards banquet Thursday night. The chamber also took the opportunity to name Thomas Alva Edison, its favorite former resident, the village’s citizen of the year.

“This year is a very special one to announce our citizen of year,” said Don Gfell. “Since I talked about the project for the past five years, it was the right time for Edison to be the citizen of the year.”

“It is not trite to say he is not only Milan's favorite son, he is Ohio's representative. Thomas Edison made it to that National Statutory Hall in Sept. 2016. The ceremony was overwhelmingly attended with about 85 reps. Our entire Milan delegation for your friendship and generosity in Edison’s placement in statutory hall.

“Our Edison statue has been on TV a lot during the inauguration. It's so heartwarming.”

While Edison couldn’t be at the banquet in the flesh, sculptor Alan Cottrill provided a mini version of what now stands in Washington. Gfell made sure there were several living citizens who were also recognized for their impressive community spirit.

“Edison is not here to accept the award, but here we have a few people we would like to recognize.”

Robert Wheeler, president the Edison Birth Place Association, Bob Bickley, Alex Wheeler, Robert Wheeler and Randy Gardner, Mark Wagner, Bobbie Gfell, Alan Cottrill and Jennie Henry all were given certificates for their citizenship.

Organization of the year went to the Ohio State University Alumni Club,which provided more about $15,000 in scholarships to students last year, many of whom were from Edison High School. The club was recognized for its “long and generous history for providing scholarship support for Erie County students” according to Jeff Goodwin.

John Schlessman, president of the club, said it was honored to be able to be provide scholarship monies to students who are “very deserving” and have “such high academic achievements, in the top percentiles.”

“We have a wonderful organization and wonderful product we represent,” he said.

Firelands Regional Medical Center might not be based in Milan, but it earned the Business of the Year Award for its “significant contribution” to the field house project, for which it pledged $250,000.

Each year, the award is given to a business that “has made a significant contribution to the Milan community over a sustained period of time with an emphasis on recent activities. Contributions to the Milan community by the Firelands Regional Medical Center have been substantial and sustained a rich history, providing the greatest health care services for our citizens available,” Chamber President Pam Crosby said.

“Until Firelands became involved, this much needed field house was just a vision in a long term goal of the athletic boosters. The field house became a reality on Jan. 18, 2016.”

Milan schools superintendent Tom Roth presented the 2017 youth service award to Matt Ehrhardt and his team for their outstanding and unabating dedication to the field house project, as well as their continued efforts with the school’s other projects, including the new science wing.

“Their team began as a small group who came together to create a plan,” Roth said. “Trust me there were many ideas but they always kept focused on the needs of the children and not the wants of the adults. They rallied the community together and garnered the funds to make this dream a reality.”