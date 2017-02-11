Chuck's Carryout and Pizza Pen going out of business

The note states: “We will be closing Chuck’s Carryout Drive Thru but the pizza shop will remain open. Thank you, Chuck’s.”

Chuck's Carryout Drive Through and Pizza Pen, located at 1426 Ohio 61, announced Monday that it would be closing its drive through and grocery section of the business, but would keep its pizza shop open. Plans changed, though, a few days later.

Chuck’s made an announcement on their Facebook page as well on Feb. 6: “Chuck's store will be closing as of Friday February 10,” it said. “Chuck's Pizza Pen will remain open. Thank you for your patronage for the past 20 years but the nature of the business doesn't allow us to continue to operate the retail part of Chuck's.”

“Come Sunday, the Pizza Pen will be closed as well,” employee Shannon Perkins said Friday.

Perkins said the 20-year-old business which in part, sold “exceptional” pizza and was owned by Norwalk resident Gia Guerra, decided to close its doors for “financial reasons.”

Perkins said the business noticed a decline in its sales about five years ago and attributed the change in business to the economy. They held out hope that things would pick up but the positive change never came.

Business hours may change, depending on stock and other factors.

“We’re just taking it as it comes. That’s all we can do,” she said.